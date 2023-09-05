APTIM Partners with Locus Technologies for Environmental Enterprise Software

APTIM will leverage Locus Platform ’s configurable, user-friendly software applications to provide innovative environmental solutions to their clients.



MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, (Locus)—the leader in cloud-based environmental, sustainability, energy, and compliance management software—announces a new partnership with APTIM, a leading environmental solutions firm. APTIM provides integrated environmental, resilience, and nuclear decommissioning services for government, commercial and industrial, and energy clients.

Locus and APTIM are establishing a collaborative partnership using Locus software to deliver applications that will provide more efficiency and visibility for APTIM’s clients. APTIM’s clients will benefit from Locus’ off-the-shelf applications for compliance, waste management, auditing, ESG, and others. In combination with APTIM’s experience and knowledge in these areas, Locus and APTIM will also develop new applications to better serve the needs of specific projects. APTIM will use Locus-configurable software to quickly build and deploy applications that uniquely address complex environmental challenges.

"At APTIM, we use the latest, most innovative technologies to deliver exceptional performance and service for our clients,” said APTIM Vice President of Information Technology Jason Bourg. “Locus brings a well-established, highly configurable software that can adapt to our complex projects and leverage our expertise in environmental solutions. We look forward to expanding our relationship with Locus and utilizing the full extent of their software to maximize results for our clients across the U.S., Canada, and Peru.”

Locus Platform is the first fully integrated platform created from the ground up to allow organizations to manage their environmental, energy, water, waste, carbon, air, health and safety, remediation, and compliance information in one place. The platform allows companies to configure their management, tracking, visualization, and reporting through a graphically driven user interface. This feature enables organizations to configure the software to their needs without worrying about the expensive programming efforts usually associated with customization.

"We are very excited about partnering with APTIM as we share the same vision," said Neno Duplan, CEO of Locus. "We are eagerly looking forward to supporting many successful projects through our partnership with APTIM. Throughout our discussions, APTIM has demonstrated its vision and dedication to excellence. APTIM's commitment to fostering solid partnerships aligns perfectly with our core values, and we are genuinely excited about this collaboration's potential.”

About APTIM

APTIM is a leading professional solutions firm with headquarters in Baton Rouge, La. We specialize in environmental services, resilience, sustainability, and energy solutions, as well as technical and data solutions, program management, and critical infrastructure. Our dedicated teammates apply their experience and expertise to provide integrated services and solutions for government agencies, commercial and industrial clients, and energy customers. APTIM commits to accelerating the transition toward a clean and efficient energy economy, building a sustainable future for our communities and natural world, and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment that celebrates the diversity of our people. Learn more at APTIM.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997 Locus Technologies pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS Compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, Port of Seattle, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

Locus Technologies’ headquarters is in Mountain View, California.