Worthington Industries to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on September 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal first quarter results, which will be released after the market closes on September 27. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com .



For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023 Starting Time: 9:00 a.m. ET Conference ID: 1777337 Domestic Participants: 888-330-3567



Contacts:

SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM

VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT

614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com



MARCUS A. ROGIER

TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER

614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com



200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085

WorthingtonIndustries.com