Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,596 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,066 in the last 365 days.

Worthington Industries to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on September 28

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Company will discuss its fiscal first quarter results, which will be released after the market closes on September 27. A live audio webcast of the call will be available at www.WorthingtonIndustries.com.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the call and will be archived for one year.

LIVE CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Starting Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Conference ID: 1777337
Domestic Participants: 888-330-3567


Contacts:
SONYA L. HIGGINBOTHAM
VP, CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS AND BRAND MANAGEMENT
614.438.7391 | sonya.higginbotham@worthingtonindustries.com

MARCUS A. ROGIER
TREASURER AND INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
614.840.4663 | marcus.rogier@worthingtonindustries.com

200 Old Wilson Bridge Rd. | Columbus, Ohio 43085
WorthingtonIndustries.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Worthington Industries to Host First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call on September 28

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more