Konica Minolta Acquires Force Security

Strategic Move Enables Provision of True End-to-end Security Services and Solutions to Customers

Mississauga, ON, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Force Security Solutions (Force), a leading managed security services provider and systems integrator. Founded in 2003, Force provides state-of-the-art security products and services, including risk assessments, the design and implementation of intrusion detection, access control and IP video surveillance technology.

With an increasingly critical need for more effective physical security measures at organizations across North America, Konica Minolta is dedicated to developing and offering smart security solutions to protect assets, staff and operations, and to guard against potential threats and liabilities through its video security solutions (VSS) portfolio. By acquiring Force, an end-to-end managed security service provider, Konica Minolta U.S.A. rounds out its established VSS offering and strengthens its ability to provide managed services and work closer with end customers.

“Our customers have identified physical security as a top priority for them and the acquisition of Force is a continuation of our focus on helping our customers digitally transform their environments” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta U.S.A. “With Force we will strengthen our vision for an AI driven end-to-end secure service approach to the market.”

With a shared approach to grow with the cloud/AI/managed services, Konica Minolta U.S.A. sees great synergies for long-term success with Force. The company has a full-service direct integration footprint in the Washington, D.C. area, building a high-value solution-based business across both commercial and government customers. Konica Minolta U.S.A. will also continue to work with other integrators across North America to provide managed security services.

“As a security system service provider, Force’s strong customer focus in both commercial and government spaces will enable our VSS business unit to truly offer end-to-end solutions, using our award winning AI software and solutions and Force’s strong service-based approach,” said Vijay Raghavan, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Businesses, Konica Minolta U.S.A. “Combined with our already successful VSS portfolio, we look to help our customers execute on the next generation of AI-driven IOT security services.”

Through its consultative approach, Force performs thorough risk assessments and strives to educate its clients on the benefits of effective security processes, policies and supporting electric security technologies that ultimately mitigate risk and exposure for their clients.

“At Force, we are laser focused on providing our customers state-of-the-art, proactive security services and products so they won’t be left vulnerable,” said Ken Kocher, President, Force Security Solutions. “We could not be more excited to join Konica Minolta U.S.A. and be part of its growing video security solutions. This strategic move offers the opportunity to scale our business and meet the needs of the market in protecting the community at large.”

About Konica Minolta Canada

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram!

About Force

Force Security Solutions provides the highest level of Electronic Security including Intrusion Detection, Access Control and IP Video Surveillance technology. Our standards are higher and your security is our priority. Our highly qualified security consultants and technical staff provide a unique blend of education and experience. We can design and implement state-of-the-art security products and services for your business. We put our resources to work to provide your business with security solutions that will provide you with the safety, security, and peace of mind you deserve, 100% of the time, so that you are always protected.

Attachments

Konica Minolta Media Relations - Canada Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. +1 437.388.1140 info@bt.konicaminolta.ca