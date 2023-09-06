Bitrise Launches Tool to Automatically Surface Insights Into Mobile DevOps Workflow Performance, Bottlenecks, Priorities

Bitrise Insights Shows Mobile Teams Where to Prioritize Their Efforts—Across Builds, Tests and Workflow Bottlenecks—to Speed Up App Delivery Times

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitrise, the Mobile DevOps company that automates the most time-consuming processes in the mobile lifecycle, from app conception to app store release, today announced the launch of Bitrise Insights. The new tool automatically surfaces insights into the performance of critical processes and workflow bottlenecks that disproportionately influence companies’ delivery of mobile apps to app stores. Now, rather than depending on resource-intensive, manual data analysis and troubleshooting, Bitrise Insights will monitor build times, failure rates and duration, as well as testing data, and proactively alert mobile app developers to any issues that are negatively impacting app delivery.

Earlier this year, Bitrise released its Mobile DevOps Assessment (MODAS), the mobile industry’s first set of standardized app development benchmarks. MODAS revealed that, across 1,600 participating companies, the highest performing among them release new versions of their mobile app(s) every other week, on average. Considering the direct correlation between app release frequency and ranking in app marketplaces, the stakes for meeting this benchmark on mobile are much higher than web. Companies that miss the mark not only risk falling behind competitors, but cost themselves unnecessary resources for every second worth of app development delays.

Bitrise is now equipping companies with previously hard-to-reach insights into the exact Mobile DevOps processes that are critical to releasing apps frequently. Often, companies are able to identify when their mobile projects are running behind, but do not have full visibility into the individual builds and tests that are underperforming—or failing altogether. Without constant monitoring for these issues, technical bugs that slow down app development can even go unnoticed altogether.

See the big picture and surface mission-critical details.

From a single, customizable screen, Bitrise Insights gives companies a 360-view of their entire Mobile DevOps activities. From there, Bitrise surfaces key performance stats for the tasks that directly influence app release frequency, including: Build times, build and test failure rates, total duration of builds and tests, build count, and credit spend.

Understand the trends and their root cause.

Proactive alerts are triggered when Mobile DevOps activities begin trending in a positive or negative direction. For any processes that are identified as trending downwards, companies can drill into granular performance data to reveal the root cause behind the issue. This means one less step for developers when finding a solution for problematic workflows.

Detect the highest-value workflow priorities and performance bottlenecks.

Bitrise’s ‘Bottlenecks’ feature ranks companies’ slowest and most inefficient processes in order of priority, showing teams where to put their immediate focus to have the biggest impact on app delivery. For example, Bitrise may identify one workflow as taking two minutes longer than average to build, but that workflow only includes a few builds. If another workflow shows just a one-minute increase in build time, but has tens or hundreds of builds within it, Bitrise will determine that it has a more troublesome impact, and list it higher in Bottlenecks.

“Companies are looking at all of their operations under a microscope to determine where inefficiencies lie,” said Barnabas Birmacher, CEO at Bitrise. “Our goal with Bitrise Insights is not only to automate the process of monitoring these operations, but pinpoint exactly where companies can optimize their time, talent and budget to get mobile experiences to consumers faster.”

Bitrise’s platform gives mobile teams their own unique tools to navigate app development challenges that don’t exist in traditional DevOps environments. With Bitrise Insights, Bitrise is now bringing an approach to improving developer productivity that’s become known in traditional DevOps environments as ‘Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE)’, to the mobile space. By automating the time-consuming and labor-intensive process of searching for DevOps issues and identifying their root cause, engineers can instead turn their focus to innovation and improving the user experience of their apps.

About Bitrise

Bitrise is a Mobile DevOps company whose platform is used by more than 6,000 businesses to maximize the business impact of their mobile apps. Working with Bitrise, the world’s most sophisticated mobile organizations, such as Reddit, WISE, Duolingo, Equinox and Philips Hue, get their apps to market faster, improve security and keep up with constantly changing mobile requirements. Bitrise enables companies to automate testing, accelerate build times, and quickly understand how new pieces of code affect live apps.

Bitrise has been recognized by Gartner’s Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms, and by Forbes as the company powering app creation for 50% of the world’s mobile unicorns.