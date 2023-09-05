President Võ Văn Thưởng visits Army Corps 15

VIETNAM, September 5 -

Gia Lai - State President Võ Văn Thưởng on September 5 visited the Army Corps 15, which for nearly 40 years has been tasked with defensive strategies and building effective economic zones in the Central Highlands and southern Quảng Bình.

Major General Hoàng Văn Sỹ, Commander of the Corps, said that over the past years, it has effectively developed production and economic models targeting ethnic minorities and guided them on how to shift from outdated to new forms of commodity production.

Following policies and guidelines of the Party and State and regulations of the Ministry of National Defense, the corps has implemented foreign defensive affairs, and regularly organised visits and exchanges, and provided assistance in socioeconomic development to contribute to strengthening friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos and Cambodia, added Sy.

Speaking highly of the unit's outstanding development and growth in all aspects, Thưởng said that it has helped turn a large amount of land with many remnants of war into a large coffee and rubber growing area, thus contributing to building a border of peace, cooperation, friendship and development.

As the Central Highlands region holds a strategic position and is the roof of Indochina, the leader asked the army corps to continue grasping military and defense guidelines of the Party, the Central Military Commission, and the Defense Ministry, the strategy for protecting the Fatherland in the new situation, the Politburo resolution on socioeconomic development directions, and ensuring national defence and security in the Central Highlands to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

He stressed the need for the unit to keep a close watch on the situation and study forecasts, and proactively report to the Central Military Commission and the Defense Ministry for timely directions to prevent complexity in national defence, and implement the motto of protecting the Fatherland early, from afar, and safeguarding the country by preventing dangerous situations. VNS