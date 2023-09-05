Việt Nam promotes special friendship with Cuba

VIETNAM, September 5 -

HAVANA — Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Thanh Tùng has visited Santiago de Cuba province, regarded as the cradle of the Cuban Revolution.

"Vietnamese people always remember Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s saying 'For Việt Nam, Cuba is willing to shed its blood',” Tùng said, affirming Việt Nam's solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

While in Santiago de Cuba, Tùng and his entourage laid wreaths at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in tribute to Cuban national heroes and revolutionary leaders.

Secretary of the Party Committee of Santiago de Cuba province José Ramón Monteagudo Ruíz and Governor Beatriz Johnson Urrutia joined the Vietnamese delegation at the ceremony.

At a meeting with local leaders, Tùng stressed that his visit took place in the context that Việt Nam and Cuba were organising a range of activities marking milestones in their relations.

Fifty years ago, Fidel made his first visit to Việt Nam from September 12-17, 1973. He was the first and only foreign leader to visit the southern liberation area of Việt Nam when the war was ongoing.

This year also marks the 60th founding anniversary of the Cuban Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam.

The host leaders expressed their wish to learn more about Việt Nam's socio-economic development model, and that more and more Vietnamese businesses would operate there.

Tùng also paid tribute to Cuban heroes and martyrs at the Mausoleum for the Heroes and Martyrs of the Second Eastern Front Frank País García, and visited the Vietnam-Cuba friendship school, and the July 26 Museum, the former Moncada Barracks. — VNS