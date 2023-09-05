NRI Industrial Sales Announces Expansion to Larger Warehouse, Offers Unbeatable Deals in Warehouse Moving Auction

NRI Industrial Sales Embarks on Strategic Growth with Move to New Warehouse. Over 40,000 SKUs from Big Brands to be Sold as a Single Lot in an Online Auction.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial Sales, a leading provider of high-quality surplus and used industrial MRO and machinery products, is thrilled to announce its expansion and upcoming relocation to a spacious warehouse situated in the West South-Central region. This strategic move will enable NRI to serve its valued customers and deliver an even higher level of service and efficiency. NRI is excited to announce an exclusive warehouse moving Auction to sell its entire inventory. This rare event presents an extraordinary opportunity for businesses, retailers, and individuals to acquire top-notch branded industrial MRO at unbeatable prices.

The decision to move into a larger warehouse stems from NRI's unwavering commitment to enhancing the overall customer experience. With the increased storage capacity and improved logistical capabilities, NRI will be better equipped to meet the demands of its growing customer base and further elevate the standards of excellence within the industry.

As part of the grand warehouse relocation plan, NRI is delighted to offer its entire inventory via an online auction. This special Warehouse Liquidation Auction presents a unique opportunity for companies and resellers to acquire quality equipment at discounted prices.

"We are thrilled to extend this exclusive offer to our valued customers as we gear up for the move to our new warehouse," said Saif, CEO of NRI Industrial Sales.

Interested bidders can visit https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions to download the complete catalog, register and start bidding online.

About NRI Industrial Sales

Our journey started in 2001 with a simple beginning. Today, we have become one of the largest surplus equipment sellers in North America. Throughout our growth, our mission has been constant. We specialize in providing our clients with sustainable solutions (consignment and direct purchase) for highly sought-after new and used industrial equipment.

We do so by partnering with businesses from various sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Oil and Petro-Chemical, Energy, Food Processing, and Mining, to preserve the economic and environmental well-being of the communities we serve. We take pride in our sustainable solutions that keep tons of obsolete machines, equipment, and parts out of landfills and scrap piles while providing the industry with an economical source for industrial equipment.

Canadian Headquarters: 2000 Argentia Road, Plaza 5, Suite 406, Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2R7 Canada

Canadian Distribution Centre: 9-2530 Speers Road Oakville, Ontario L6L 5K8 Canada

North-East U.S. Headquarters & Distribution Centre: 6401 Rogers Road Delta, Ohio 43515 United States

Europe & Middle East Distribution Centre: New Al Saja'a Industrial Area Sharjah UAE

South-East Asia Distribution Centre A: Kot Pindi dass Road, Near Ideal chemical, Lahore Road Sheikhupura Pakistan

South-East Asia Distribution Centre B: 1479B Circular Road, Rahim Yar Khan 64200 Pakistan