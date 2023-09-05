Celebration is in the Air this Fall as The Jazz Sanctuary Performs in Buckingham, New Hope, Devon and Philadelphia

This September, Philadelphia’s most unique performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary, has four free, live concert performances, appearing in Buckingham, New Hope, Devon and Philadelphia. Alan Segal, Founder of The Jazz Sanctuary

This September, Philadelphia's most unique performing arts non-profit, The Jazz Sanctuary, has four free, live concert performances, appearing in Buckingham, New Hope, Devon and Philadelphia.

"In this, our 12th year, we have 71 events on our schedule, bringing our total to 766 so far," said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. "This month is a prelude to our 750th event celebrations – yes, that's correct, there will be more than one celebration this fall, including concerts at Main Line Unitarian Church, Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church, Trinity Episcopal Church Buckingham and Bethlehem Baptist Church. We have so much to celebrate, and we want to share that happy occasion with many of our loyal audience and supporters, as well as attract some new followers and friends."

The September 2023 slate of events begins Thursday, Sept. 14 with an evening of The Jazz Sanctuary's popular "Jazz & Joe," featuring live music, coffee and treats, in Buckingham at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7:30 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell'Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass).

On Sunday, Sept. 24, musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary, including Etkins, Dell'Orefice, Segal, Grant MacAvoy (drums) and Tony Micilli (vibes) will perform at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church (1680 Aquetong Rd., New Hope, PA 18938) in a concert that begins at 4 p.m.

The Jazz Sanctuary returns to suburban Philadelphia's Main Line for an evening of "Jazz & Joe" on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at Main Line Unitarian Church (816 South Valley Forge Road, Devon, PA 19333).

The September slate wraps-up on Thursday, Sept. 28 when The Jazz Sanctuary returns to Philadelphia's historic Gloria Dei (Old Swedes') Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) for a two-hour "Jazz & Joe" concert that begins at 7:30 p.m.

The schedule of events for The Jazz Sanctuary is updated regularly and can be found online at https://bit.ly/3NveIwz

Sponsorships and donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music and music education programs free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.

Since its founding by Alan Segal in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 750 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.

Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.

Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think and DMG Global.

Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com

