Statement on West Bonner Recall Election

Date: September 1, 2023

(Boise, Idaho) – Following the August 29th recall election in West Bonner School District, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane has released the following statement:

“Our office has received several inquiries about the West Bonner School District Recall Election. We have worked closely with the Bonner County Clerk’s office to ensure an accurate and secure election. The 63% turnout earlier this week for the West Bonner Recall Election was unprecedented for an August election. The results were clear in the affirmative to recall two school board members.

Under Idaho law, §34-1711(d) and §34-1712, the recall takes effect after the election results are officially proclaimed. The results become official at the completion of the canvass by the Board of Canvassers. The canvass will take place on Thursday, September 7th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Bonner County.

All public officials serve at the pleasure of the people. I encourage everyone to respect the election process and the will of the people of West Bonner who voted on Tuesday.”

34-1711. CANVASS OF RETURNS. (1) The board of county commissioners shall act as the board of canvassers for all special recall elections that involve elections held wholly or partly within their county.

(d) For all special recall elections involving city or special district officials, the board of county commissioners shall meet within ten (10) days after said election to canvass the votes cast at such election, and the county clerk shall immediately after the completion thereof, proclaim the results. The county clerk shall certify the results of the recall election to the clerk of the political subdivision for which the election was held.

34-1712. GENERAL ELECTION LAWS CONTROL. (1) The provisions relating to general elections, including the payment of expenses of conducting the recall election, shall govern special recall elections except where otherwise provided.

(2) Whenever a special recall election is ordered, notice must be issued in the same manner as for a general election.

(3) To recall any officer, a majority of the votes cast at the special recall election must be in favor of such recall, and additionally, the number of votes cast in favor of the recall must equal or exceed the votes cast at the last general election for that officer. If the officer was appointed or was not required to stand for election, then a majority of the votes cast in the recall election shall be the number necessary for recall.

(4) If recalled, an officer shall be recalled as of the time when the results of the special recall election are proclaimed, and a vacancy in the office shall exist.

(5) If an officer is recalled from his office the vacancy shall be filled in the manner provided by law for filling a vacancy in that office arising from any other cause.