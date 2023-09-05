Arriba Advisors Welcomes Kris Carlgren as Latest Addition to Esteemed Firm
Acclaimed strategic and operational leader joins the team as a strategic advisor.
I am thrilled to join the Arriba Advisors team because of its profound mission—to empower credit union and bank executives in realizing their own missions.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arriba Advisors, a leading strategic advisory firm with a history steeped in over 150 years of combined industry experience, is excited to announce the addition of Kris Carlgren to their team. Carlgren, with her expansive background in digital and enterprise projects, risk management, customer strategy, analytics and category management, is set to bolster the company's robust service offerings and already formidable team of financial services advisors.
— Kris Carlgren
Carlgren's previous tenure as the brand licensing director for one of the nation's top-ranked consumer brands, coupled with her pivotal role in crafting a top-rated digital banking experience for a premier Midwest credit union, makes her a strategic advisor that fully comprehends what employees and consumers expect from their financial institutions.
"I am thrilled to join the Arriba Advisors team because of its profound mission—to empower credit union and bank executives in realizing their own missions," said Carlgren. "I’m excited for the opportunity to help financial institutions make a meaningful impact in their communities, to touch the lives of members and clients, and to collaborate with a phenomenal team dedicated to helping others achieve and serve their goals."
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Carlgren is also an active community leader. She serves as an advisory board member and mentor of entrepreneurship scholars at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Her associations with esteemed groups like the Central Exchange Emerging Leaders, National Charity League and the Make-A-Wish Foundation underscore her commitment to fostering growth and empowerment.
"We are beyond excited to welcome Kris to our team. Her caliber and expertise, especially in the realms of digital strategy, risk management and customer strategy, will undoubtedly be a great asset to us,” said Tom Russell, co-founder of Arriba Advisors. “Her unique experiences and insight will further our commitment to excellence and innovation in serving our clients."
To learn more about the work Arriba Advisors does to accelerate growth objectives for financial institutions across the country, visit arribaadvisors.com.
###
About Arriba Advisors
Arriba Advisors delivers business enablement and cost alignment to financial institutions. The team brings a fresh approach—built on more than 150 years of combined industry experience—to the technology evaluation and contract negotiation processes for banks and credit unions nationwide. Founded in 2016 with offices in Florida and Texas, the strategic advisory firm provides partner-level engagement to each client on a variety of projects, including technology assessments, vendor evaluations, contract and price negotiations, and much more. For more information, visit arribaadvisors.com, or follow the firm @arriba-advisors on LinkedIn.
Tom Russell
Arriba Advisors
trussell@arribaadvisors.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn