Global Diode Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Diode Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% In The Forecast Period Of 2023–2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Diode Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023–2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global diode market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, end-uses, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the basis of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018–2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023–2028): 7%
A major driver of the global diode market is its increased usage of the product for changing alternative current to direct current, regulating voltage, and isolating electrical signals such as negative signals from the AC current.
Another crucial factor aiding the market growth is the growing popularity of smartphones with features such as music player, camera, and memo recorder, among others, which increases the requirement for signal routing solutions. These routing solutions implement small diodes with enhanced functionality, which is expected to boost the market growth in the forecast period.
Laser diodes occupy a significant share of the market due to their wide range of output powers and wavelength, which drives its demand in several end-use sectors such as life science, and industrial, among others. Moreover, its growing implementation in security systems and barcode readers also provides impetus to the market share.
Growth in the consumer electronics sector also favours the global diode market due to the increased usage of diodes in miniature electronics. Implementation of rectifiers in power appliances, battery chargers, and computers, among others, also fuels the segment’s growth. Additionally, the usage of diodes in LED displays in commercial spaces is expected to augment the market value.
Diode Industry Definition and Major Segments
Diodes, also referred to as rectifiers, is a semiconductor with two terminals which enables current flow in only one direction and strictly restricts the flow in the other direction. Some of their primary purposes include transforming alternating current to direct current, preventing spikes in voltage, power conversion, mixing signals, and surge protection, among others.
On the basis of type, the diode market is classified into:
Zener Diodes
Schottky Diodes
Laser Diodes
Light Emitting Diodes
Small Signal Diodes
Others
Based on end-use, the market is categorised into:
Communications
Consumer Electronics
Automotives
Computer and Computer Peripherals
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Diode Market Trends
A key trend propelling the growth of the global diode market is development of advanced smartwatches, wall clocks, fitness bands, and computers with superior performance, among others, in the electrical and electronic sector.
Moreover, the increased application of diodes in the automotive sector provides a positive outlook to the market. The incorporation of diodes for LED lighting, motor controls, and reverse battery protection, coupled with increased production of vehicles, also positively influences the market.
The surge in the popularity of silicon carbide (SiC) diodes in small and medium-sized businesses to improve the capacity of batteries also provides lucrative growth opportunities to the market. Furthermore, SiC is also utilised in synchronous buck converters to streamline the automobile point-of-loads (POL).
The Asia Pacific accounts for a substantial share of the global diode market due to the increased adoption of low-fuel emission vehicles and electric vehicles in the region. Furthermore, the robust growth of the electrical and electronics sector also increases the demand for the product. The presence of semiconductor manufacturers in the region is another trend that facilitates the market growth. Meanwhile, North America is also expected to witness a market due to increasing demand for laser diodes in the automotive, IT, and communications sectors.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global diode market report are Infineon Technologies AG, Analog Devices, Inc., STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Central Semiconductor Corp., Diodes Incorporated, Rohm Co., Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device, Ltd., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
