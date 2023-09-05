Bluebeam Announces New Executive Leadership Appointments

Leading construction technology software company continues growth with new CEO and COO

Pasadena, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, a leading developer of solutions and services for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide and brand subsidiary of Nemetschek Group, is welcoming two new talents into its executive suite.

Usman Shuja joins Bluebeam as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will also serve as Nemetschek Group Chief Division Officer of the Build & Construct Division.

Miekie Liebenberg will join Bluebeam as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Jon Elliott has chosen to pursue personal endeavors after serving as CEO of Bluebeam for more than six years. He will remain with the company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition.

"I am delighted to welcome Usman and Miekie, two technology industry experts, into Bluebeam and the Nemetschek Group,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “Both will help deliver the ongoing transition of Bluebeam’s business model to software as a service (SaaS) while focusing on customer needs and continuous innovation at global scale. They will also contribute to the long-term strategy of delivering more innovations across the Nemetschek portfolio. I would like to thank Jon Elliott, who has played a leading role in developing significant growth at Bluebeam and within the Build & Construct Division over the years.”

"Being able to serve our customers, who are the creative and hard-working people who build our world, has been the greatest pleasure of my entire career.” said Elliott. “There is a massive opportunity in front of Bluebeam and the Nemetschek Group, and I look forward to seeing the great things the team will accomplish under Usman’s leadership.”

Most recently, Usman Shuja led Honeywell’s Connected Buildings, one of Honeywell’s largest software businesses, as Vice President and General Manager. He originally joined as Chief Commercial Officer for Honeywell Connected Enterprise, where he was responsible for organic and inorganic growth of its software portfolio. Before joining Honeywell, Shuja worked for the Boston Consulting Group, IBM and Dell and was a founding member of the AI unicorn, SparkCognition.

“I am grateful to take the reins of Bluebeam, a company with passionate customers and an incredible track record and reputation in the industry,” said Shuja. “I am also ready to make a significant impact in the digitalization of the construction industry by leading the Nemetschek Group’s Build & Construct Division. I am passionate about creating value through innovation and am excited about collaborating with the Bluebeam team, customers and ecosystem to innovate and address the evolving needs of the construction industry worldwide.”

Miekie Liebenberg is a global leader, starting his career in South Africa managing complex operations across many different companies and organizations, including in the telematics industry. He then spent four and a half years with Mercedes-Benz Leasing in China, as well as car2go China as CEO. After moving to the United States in 2019, he was most recently with Daimler Truck North America leading Operations and Sales Support.

“What drew me to Bluebeam was the strong team and immense opportunity to impact people in the AECO Industry,” said Liebenberg. “I look forward to joining this journey alongside Usman and the rest of Bluebeam’s leadership team to expand the company’s ability to scale globally as it enters its next growth phase.”

Last year, Bluebeam announced a milestone in its global business transformation with the release of Bluebeam Cloud, a web and mobile offering that extends Revu and Studio workflows for collaboration anywhere.

About Bluebeam, Inc.

Bluebeam pushes the boundaries of innovation, developing smart, simple project efficiency and collaboration solutions for design and construction professionals worldwide. Since 2002, Bluebeam, Inc. has made desktop, mobile and cloud-based solutions for paperless workflows that improve project communication and streamline processes across the entire project lifecycle. Trusted by over 3 million individuals in more than 160 countries, Bluebeam’s solutions advance the way professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include eight additional offices globally. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of building and infrastructure projects and enable creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can design, build, and manage buildings and infrastructures more efficiently and sustainably and develop digital content such as visualizations, films and computer games more creatively. The software provider is driving innovations such as digital twins as well as open standards (OPEN BIM), and sustainability in the AEC/O industry, constantly expanding its portfolio by also investing in deep-tech startups. Currently more than seven million users worldwide are shaping the world with the customer-focused solutions of our four divisions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 3,600 experts globally.

Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company generated revenues amounting to EUR 801.8 million and an EBITDA of EUR 257.0 million in 2022.

