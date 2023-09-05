Integrated Psych Solutions and Access Discount Healthcare partner to deliver mental health services to Florida inmates
Recognizing the immense challenges faced by inmates in accessing mental health support, we are excited to collaborate with Access Discount Healthcare”FLORIDA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Psych Solutions (IPS), headquartered in Augusta, GA, and Access Discount Healthcare (ADHC) of Northwest Florida, have announced a groundbreaking partnership aimed at addressing the critical need for mental health services among inmates of the Florida county jail system. This strategic alliance not only seeks to provide essential mental health care to incarcerated individuals but also make a significant impact on reducing recidivism rates through proactive mental health intervention.
ADHC began working with the NWF Health Network based in Tallahassee, FL in 2022 to deliver virtual behavioral health services. The goal is to extend their reach to those who are often underserved and overlooked, both in Florida communities and the state's country jails, said Jeffrey Greco CEO of ADHC. By joining forces, IPS and ADHC seek to bridge the gap in mental health care that exists in the corrections environment and make a positive difference in the lives of inmates.
Studies have shown that proactive mental health care can play a pivotal role in reducing recidivism rates among incarcerated individuals. By addressing underlying mental health issues and providing therapeutic support during incarceration, IPS and ADHC aim to break the cycle of repeat offenses and offer inmates a real chance at successful reintegration into society.
"Recognizing the immense challenges faced by inmates in accessing mental health support, we are excited to collaborate with Access Discount Healthcare to bring our expertise and compassionate care into the Florida county jail system," said Clayton Swalstad, CEO of Integrated Psych Solutions. "Our mission is to improve the well-being of all individuals, and this partnership allows us to reach a vulnerable population that is often in dire need of mental health services."
The integration of mental health services into non-behavioral health focused systems like jails is a vital step towards breaking down the barriers that prevent inmates from accessing needed care. By partnering with Florida county jails, IPS and ADHC aim to seamlessly incorporate mental health support into the existing correctional infrastructure, ensuring that no inmate is left behind in their journey towards better mental well-being.
With IPS's extensive network of licensed mental health professionals and ADHC's highly optimized call-center, this collaboration promises to break down barriers that have long hindered mental health care for incarcerated individuals. By offering virtual chat therapy sessions, IPS and ADHC can ensure continuity of care and address the mental health needs of inmates in a safe, confidential, and effective manner.
Both IPS and ADHC are excited about the potential impact this partnership will have on the mental well-being of incarcerated individuals in the Florida county jail system.
About Integrated Psych Solutions (IPS):
Founded in Augusta, GA, Integrated Psych Solutions has outpatient locations in Georgia and Florida. Committed to providing compassionate and evidence-based care, IPS offers a comprehensive range of mental health services through licensed therapists and psychologists in inpatient and outpatient settings.
About Access Discount Healthcare (ADHC):
Access Discount Healthcare, is a pioneering telehealth therapy provider operating in 18 Northwest Florida counties. ADHC offers virtual therapy sessions to qualified uninsured individuals, completely free of charge, with the mission of improving mental health access and outcomes in the region.
