Missing Alexandria Man Located

September 5, 2023

Alexandria, NH – On September 4, 2023 at around 6:00 p.m., authorities were notified of a missing 80-year-old male in Alexandria. The man went missing from his residence near Washburn and Patten Road. The missing man had gone for a walk at around 4:00 p.m., and when he did not return as he was supposed to, family and friends initially scoured the area roads and woods near his residence. The man suffers from dementia and often becomes confused while on his walks.

A NH State Police canine and drone were utilized with no success. NH Fish and Game along with the Alexandria Fire and Police Department responded to the area to broaden the search. Volunteer searchers from New England K-9 and Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team were called in. At 1:15 a.m. on September 5, a dog handler from New England K-9 and his canine located the missing man about 6/10 of a mile from his house in a thickly wooded area. With assistance, the man was able to slowly make his way to a nearby road.

The missing man was identified as Richard Taylor of Alexandria, NH. Bristol Fire/Rescue transported Taylor to Speare Memorial Hospital for evaluation. New Hampshire Fish and Game along with Taylor’s family extends gratitude to the volunteer search and rescue teams and individuals involved, as well as all state and local agencies who responded to assist in the search.