American Heritage Bank Deploys C2 Systems Customer-Facing Digital Experience
The C2 Covalent Loan Origination System enables banks to offer an exceptional customer experience, while also creating efficiencies within bank operations.
The final piece was the online application. We were impressed by its look and feel and saw an immediate uptick in consumer applications.”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- C2 Systems, LLC, a leading developer of cloud-delivered, AI-driven loan origination solutions, has recently implemented the newest version of its Customer-Facing Digital Experience at American Heritage Bank. This completes one of the final steps in the bank’s implementation of C2’s Covalent loan origination platform, which began in late 2022. The bank uses Covalent for originating both commercial and personal loan requests, including commercial mortgages, lines of credit, automobile, and other term loans.
— Cindy Burks, chief credit officer of American Heritage Bank
With Covalent, the bank has added tools for automating loan boarding, underwriting, generating loan documentation, integrated e-signature, and automatically boarding new accounts into the bank’s document management and loan servicing systems.
Accessed from the lender’s website, the new Customer Experience Module provides customers an option to apply for a loan or credit card and receive an approval decision, including loan terms, in minutes, without requiring a banker to intervene. Covalent’s rules engine takes care of the underwriting decision, related compliance, and the loan terms automatically.
In our post-Covid world, more than ever before, there is a need for community and regional financial institutions to offer a wonderful customer-facing digital experience that is on par with, or exceeds, what is offered by the biggest banks in the US. In addition, our younger generation is demanding an online channel to fulfill their needs, with the instant gratification of receiving an answer to their loan or credit card request. C2’s new solution levels that playing field.
C2’s secure, cloud-based Customer-Facing Digital Experience Module is branded to match the bank’s website and is fully responsive from a computer screen down to a handheld device. Features can include government ID document authentication, existing customer confirmation via an interface to the institution’s loan servicing system, marketplace pre-qualification, a data entry experience that is unique to the product being applied for, disclosure presentation and download, automated decisions and terms, approval stipulation resolution management, and customer-initiated document e-signing. This extends an already robust feature set in the best-in-class Covalent lending solution for the fastest, most frictionless loan process from application intake through closing and automated booking.
“We were looking for a loan origination system that would be easy to use for our front-end lending staff while still giving us the technology and back-end flexibility needed to implement our underwriting policies. The product has delivered that, along with e-sign functionality and automated booking capabilities which have significantly improved efficiencies in the back room. The final piece was the online application. We were impressed by its look and feel and saw an immediate uptick in consumer applications. The seamless integration from the customer-submitted application to the Covalent platform makes managing the applications a breeze. Overall, it’s a much better experience for us, and the customer, than the system we had previously”, said Cindy Burks, executive vice president and chief credit officer of American Heritage Bank. “We are thrilled to have American Heritage Bank onboard as a client that takes full advantage of the features that Covalent has to offer. Adding our customer-facing solution provides our clients with an exceptional customer-facing self-service solution that enables them to meet their customer’s needs and win more business,” said Stephen G. Sargent, president and chief executive officer of C2 Systems.
“Much of the lending solutions provided by other software companies that serve community financial institutions continues to be outdated and disconnected and can only support multi-hour, or in some cases, multi-day customer experiences. Our mission is to enable community and regional banks and credit unions to provide an exceptional customer experience using tools on par or better than those custom developed by the biggest lenders in the industry.” said Stephen G. Sargent, president and chief executive officer of C2 Systems.
About C2 Systems
C2 Systems, LLC is a leading developer of cloud-based, automated credit application decision support technology. Clients use C2 Systems solutions to quickly and consistently process consumer, mortgage, small business, and commercial loan applications from point of sale, through underwriting and document preparation, with an integrated hand-off to the financier’s loan servicing platform.
For more information about C2 Systems, visit https://go-c2.com , or https://www.linkedin.com/company/c2-systems-usa/
About American Heritage Bank
American Heritage Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, with branches in twelve communities. In business since 1905, we are one of the oldest family owned and operated banks in the state of Oklahoma, and provide a full range of banking products and services.
For more information about American Heritage Bank, visit https://ahb.bank, or https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-heritage-bank/
