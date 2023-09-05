CPS Technologies Receives $7.7 Million Award

Major Contract with Semiconductor OEM

NORTON, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced that it has received an award, valued at approximately $7.7 million, from a major, longstanding customer to provide power module components and related solutions. Deliveries will take place over a twelve-month period starting in the fourth quarter of this year, with the contract representing a 50% increase over the prior four quarters. The systems will be employed primarily in high-speed rail, wind turbines and EV/HEV applications, and the client company is a multinational semiconductor manufacturer based overseas. Additional details were not disclosed.



“I am very pleased to announce this new contract to provide power module components for a longstanding client that sells into many industrial, electronic, and consumer markets worldwide,” said Brian Mackey, President & CEO of CPS. “We look forward to working with the OEM to meet the needs of their customers, particularly in the green energy, automotive and transportation fields. This award again demonstrates rising demand for our unique offerings, as we look to accelerate top line growth in the months and quarters to come.”

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure, and others. CPS’ armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at a very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions for the transition to clean energy.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2023 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

