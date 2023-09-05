Solid Biosciences to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLESTOWN, Mass., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company developing genetic medicines for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, today announced that Bo Cumbo, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following two upcoming investor conferences:



Baird Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY

Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 10:15 AM ET.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. Healthcare Conference – New York, NY

Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 3:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of the H.C Wainwright & Co. presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for 30 days on the Events page. The Baird presentation is only available to clients of Baird.

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Baird or H.C. Wainwright & Co. representatives.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused on advancing a portfolio of neuromuscular and cardiac programs, including SGT-003, a differentiated gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), AVB-401 a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3 mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich’s Ataxia, and additional assets for the treatment of fatal cardiac diseases. Solid aims to be the center of excellence across a given disease spectrum bringing together those with expertise in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted, Solid’s mandate is to improve the daily lives of patients living with these devastating diseases. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.



