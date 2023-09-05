PDF Solutions Launches a Freemium Entry Point for its Exensio® Analytics Platform

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems, announced today the launch of a freemium entry point for its Exensio Analytics Platform, providing users a new way to start using and experience the market-leading analytics platform.



At this entry point, users can access and use limited, off-line features of the Exensio® Analytics Platform for insights into their yield and test operations through a thin client architecture. This will give them access to a subset of offline data anytime, anywhere. It provides highly-interactive tools designed to quickly identify and characterize yield and test problems, drill down into their root causes, and templates to create rules for outlier detection and escape prevention. Built on a big data structure, the Exensio Analytics Platform is designed to power fast, high-volume, scalable storage and analysis, and automate data wrangling, integration, and alignment.

New users – or existing customers – can utilize the freemium option to try new applications before they buy. The freemium-level Exensio Analytics Platform includes the following functionality:

Exensio Manufacturing Analytics is designed to provide efficient yield monitoring and powerful tools for root cause analysis and automation and reporting for new product introduction and production yield management.

is designed to provide efficient yield monitoring and powerful tools for root cause analysis and automation and reporting for new product introduction and production yield management. Exensio Test Operations Lite is designed to monitor and optimize test programs, equipment, and outlier detection for test operations analytics and optimization.

is designed to monitor and optimize test programs, equipment, and outlier detection for test operations analytics and optimization. Exensio Automation and Reporting is designed to provide out-of-the-box reporting templates for management level reporting.



“Our launch of the freemium level is targeting both green and brown field customers that are interested in optimizing their SOC backend flow. This allows our potential customer to access a powerful big data platform for free, and gives them a migration path to grow in the Exensio Analytics Platform,” said Peter Szalay, VP Business Development at PDF Solutions.

To learn more about the freemium level and sign up for the early adopter program for this offering, please go to pdf.com/freemium.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystems to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The Company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. The Company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit https://www.pdf.com/ .

PDF Solutions, the PDF Solutions logo, and Exensio are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Company Contact

Kimon Michaels

Executive VP, Products and Solutions

Tel: (408) 938-6408

Email: kimon.michaels@pdf.com