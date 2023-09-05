Nokia selected as rural broadband PON solution for Mediacom Communications

5th largest cable operator in the United States utilizes Nokia for XGS-PON deployments

Multi-gig PON expansion to rural, underserved communities made possible

5 September, 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Mediacom, the 5th largest cable operator in the United States, is building PON networks to provide multi-gigabit broadband service to rural, underserved communities. Fueled partly by state and federal grant projects, Mediacom will leverage Nokia’s XGS-PON systems and equipment, to support new geographical serving areas.

Mediacom, which offers broadband to 3.3 million homes and businesses in 22 states, will deploy Nokia’s chassis-based Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and node-based OLTs. The chassis-based solution will be used in small, non-conditioned cabinets, while the node-based will be installed on strands or utility poles and capable of sustaining harsh outside plant environments.

J.R. Walden, Senior Vice President Technology and CTO at Mediacom said: “Nokia is supplying Mediacom systems that deliver up to 25G PON today. Their platforms effectively support our services while allowing for future growth and expansion that will help Mediacom remain both a market and industry leader in advanced, high performance data services.”

David Eckard, VP of Broadband Partners at Nokia, said: “The United States is committed to ensuring that all Americans have access to the highest quality broadband services. Mediacom’s ambition to connect Rural America is critical to help bridge the digit divide in our communities, and Nokia is proud to have been selected as its partner. Through our onshoring of critical 10G fiber solutions and optical modules to the United States, Nokia will be ready to support operators seeking funding, and to connect more people, sooner.

Jaimie Lenderman, Research Manager & Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: “Cable operators are increasingly deploying FTTH for both greenfield and overbuild with next-generation PON technologies, such as XGS-PON and 25G-PON, because of their inherent energy efficiency and almost unlimited scalability, underscoring the MSO green networking strategy.”

According to Dell’Oro, Nokia is the largest provider of XGS-PON globally. In addition, seven out of ten homes in the USA with fiber are served using Nokia equipment.

