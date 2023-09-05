Local Entrepreneur Brings New Streamlined Roof Replacement Business to Oakland County, Michigan
The Roof Resource Expands Michigan Service Area with New Birmingham Location
This platform is truly a game-changer for roof replacement, but more importantly, the company’s priorities are in the right place. It is honestly all about doing the right thing for the customer. ”BIRMINGHAM, MICHIGAN, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Local entrepreneur Angel Antonio Ojeda is proud to announce the launch of "The Roof Resource Birmingham," an innovative new company that is redefining the roof replacement experience for homeowners. Ojeda’s new business is designed to simplify the entire roof replacement process for Oakland County consumers with a virtual platform that combines the convenience of online shopping at cost with a preferred network of top roofing and installation companies to deliver significant savings, transparency, and quality roofing for homeowners.
Founded in 2020 in Macomb, Michigan, The Roof Resource set out to bridge the gap between homeowners and roofing contractors. Recognizing that purchasing a new roof is one of the most significant investments property owners make, company Founder & CEO Michael Harvey was
driven to eliminate the stress, confusion, and upcharges that often accompany the roof replacement process for consumers. His vision gave birth to a platform where homeowners receive comprehensive pricing for their entire project at cost in one convenient location, from shingle selection to installation and cleanup, ensuring clarity, trust, and a win-win situation for everyone involved.
Ojeda is among the first franchise owners of The Roof Resource in the country. His new location will provide homeowners, primarily in Oakland County, with a simplified, cost-effective, and worry-free solution for roof replacement. The new roofing service will be available in Birmingham, Clawson, Beverly Hills, Bingham Farms, Franklin, Bloomfield Twp, Bloomfield Hills, Hazel Park, Berkley, Royal Oak, Madison Heights, Southfield, Lathrup Village, Troy, Warren, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Lake Angelus, Sylvan Lake, and Lake Orion, Michigan.
Ojeda brings over 20 years of business experience and a passion for exceptional customer service to the new roofing enterprise. A Brother Rice High School graduate, he has extensive global business experience and holds BA degrees in English and International Studies from Pepperdine University, a Juris Doctor from DePaul University College of Law, and he studied International Law at University College of London Faculty of Laws. He now resides in Royal Oak, overseeing various enterprises encompassing equity and fixed income investing, airport retail and hospitality, automotive sales and marketing, and commercial and residential real estate.
“I’m really excited to introduce this extraordinary service to Oakland County residents,” said Angel Antonio Ojeda, Owner of The Roof Resource Birmingham. “If you have ever had to repair or replace a roof, you know the time and stress involved with getting quotes, comparing bids, finding reputable contractors, dealing with sales reps, etc. This platform is truly a game-changer for that process, but more importantly, the company’s priorities are in the right place. It is honestly all about doing the right thing for the customer. It’s a refreshing change and that’s what really sold me on launching this business in multiple communities.”
The Roof Resource Birmingham offers a completely virtual experience, enabling homeowners to navigate the entire roof replacement process from the comfort of their homes. This eliminates the need for calling multiple companies for quotes and enduring high-pressure sales meetings, giving homeowners the power to make decisions at their own pace, without feeling rushed or pressured.
Another distinguishing factor of this new approach is The Roof Resource’s dedication to full transparency and offering services at cost. Homeowners receive an itemized breakdown of every penny spent on their project, ensuring complete transparency, and the installation companies associated with The Roof Resource Birmingham are licensed, insured, and thoroughly vetted to guarantee the highest quality workmanship and customer satisfaction.
As a homeowner with commercial and residential property expertise, Ojeda understands the transformative impact a service like The Roof Resource can bring to consumers in a region characterized by erratic temperature swings and severe weather conditions that challenge roofs.
The Michigan native is excited to empower more homeowners with a simple, cost-effective avenue for roof replacement and hopes to make a positive impact on the lives of home and property owners throughout the Oakland County region.
For more information about The Roof Resource, please visit their website at https://theroofresource.com
For media inquiries, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com or call 734-341-6859.
