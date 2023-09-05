Poe: Go above and beyond in implementing SIM Registration law

Sen. Grace Poe said authorities should go the extra mile in implementing the SIM Registration law to curb the continuous proliferation of scams.

Poe issued the statement during the inquiry of the Senate committee on public services on the spam messages which continue to hound mobile users.

Recent raids in alleged cyberscam hubs also yielded pre-registered SIMs with e-wallets purportedly used in illegal transfers of money.

"Gumawa tayo ng batas pero mukhang nagkukulang sa implementasyon," Poe said of the law which she authored and sponsored.

The panel head asked government regulators - National Telecommunications Commission, Department of Information and Communications Technology, Police

Anti-Cybercrime Group, National Bureau of Investigation - about their moves to stop the scams.

"Kung malikhain ang mga manloloko, dapat mas maging malikhain tayo," Poe said.

"While we do not discount the warnings and notices sent by the agencies and telecommunications companies (telcos) to the public, we must go above and beyond if we are to combat this plague in our telecom system," Poe added.

Nearly 114 million SIM cards were registered after the seven-month registration that ended on July 25.

After the period of listup, Poe said unregistered SIM should have been deactivated. Those registered and are being used to scam the public should be traceable and blocked.

"Karamihan ng mga SIMs na ito ay hindi pa bukas pero pre-registered na. Hindi maipaliwanag ng mga telcos kung paano nangyari ito. Hindi kaya inside job? Paano at saan sila nakakuha ng ganitong karaming SIM? Mayroon bang black market ng pre-registered SIMs?" Poe said.

Under Republic Act 11934, she said that telcos are obliged to make available user-friendly reporting mechanisms for fraudulent calls and texts.

"Many others do not want to go through the hassle of reporting. Hingan ka ba naman ng dalawang valid ID bago makapag-report sa NTC at telcos. Maraming Pilipino ang wala pa ring ID, dalawa pa kaya? Bakit mas pahirapan ang pag-report habang mukhang mas madaling mag-register ng SIM?" Poe said.

"With tracing comes prosecution," Poe said, adding that the law has strong provisions to mete out penalties for offenses ranging from breach of confidentiality to submission of fictitious information during registration.

"Walang maloloko kung walang manloloko na nakakapag-rehistro. Tulungan dapat ang gobyerno at telcos na matugunan ang krisis na ito," Poe said.