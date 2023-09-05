Global Call Centre Market Set to Grow at 11% CAGR, Reaching US$ 88.2 Billion by 2033, Reveals Future Market Insights
Increasing Internet Penetration & Rising Use of Telecom Services to Provide Opportunities for Call Centre CompaniesNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the United States, the call centre market is witnessing remarkable growth, contributing significantly to the global industry's success. The US market is characterized by a robust infrastructure and a strong focus on customer satisfaction. As the demand for lead-generation call centres continues to rise, businesses across the country are gearing up to tap into this lucrative opportunity. However, challenges related to data security and employee turnover persist, prompting companies to invest in cutting-edge solutions and employee retention strategies. Overall, the US remains a key player in the global call centre market, with promising growth prospects in the coming years.
The worldwide call centre Market is expected to generate US$ 31 billion in revenue in 2023 and US$ 88.2 billion by the end of 2033. From 2023 to 2033, the market for call centers is anticipated to expand at an 11% CAGR.
A positive customer experience is essential in the BFSI and consumer products businesses. These two end-user sectors are likely to have considerable demand for both inbound and outbound call centres. Further, customer experience is critical in persuading clients in various industries to pick among numerous organizations, hence boosting business income.
Many other businesses are maximizing their campaigns simply by permitting direct customer contacts via inbound and outbound call centers. Moreover, some businesses are also using lead generation call centers to create leads and extend their business reach.
Global digitalization has resulted in a substantial rise in demand for broadband connections from ISPs and telecom providers. This has prompted numerous telecommunication providers to open new call centers and offer services to their consumers whenever they see fit or require assistance.
North America’s global call center Market is expected to account for a dominant market share over the projected period, currently accounting for 39% of the worldwide landscape. The highly profitable BFSI business is likely to push this region's call center market potential
Key Takeaways
Europe’s call center market is estimated to account for 20% of the global industry landscape by 2023.
The market expanded at a CAGR of 9% during the last five years.
The United States is home to almost 55% of the world's call centers.
Sales in India are expected to thrive at an 8.5% CAGR by 2033.
The on-premise segment is estimated to account for 40% of the worldwide call centre industry by the end of 2033.
Competitive Scenario:
Call centre companies are focusing on the BFSI and retail industries since customer experience is a critical component of their business model. Also, to increase income possibilities, call center organizations are also working on increasing their service reach across several geographies.
In April 2022, Five9 announced a broad strategic partnership with Deloitte Canada, an independent firm under the Deloitte brand that provides a complete variety of integrated services and outstanding skills to both private and public consumers across numerous sectors.
In February 2022, Thrive and Genesys formed a partnership to help companies battle the employee burnout crisis. Genesys Thrive reset enables firms to include well-being breaks into their work process, resulting in happy employees and better client experiences.
Drivers and Opportunities:
Several factors are propelling the call centre market's growth trajectory. The increasing reliance on customer-centric approaches by businesses is a primary driver, as organizations seek to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. Furthermore, the proliferation of lead-generation call centres is contributing significantly to the industry's expansion. These call centres, specializing in generating potential business leads, are poised for a prosperous future, bolstering market growth.
Competitive Landscape - Regional Trends:
In the intensely competitive call centre market, regional trends play a crucial role. Different regions exhibit distinct dynamics. North America, with its established market and technological infrastructure, remains a dominant force. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region, owing to its cost-effective labor pool and rising demand for outsourcing. Europe, on the other hand, is witnessing a surge in multilingual call centres, catering to a diverse customer base.
Restraints:
While the call centre market enjoys rapid growth, it also faces notable challenges. One significant restraint is the increasing concern regarding data security and privacy. Customers and regulatory bodies are becoming more vigilant, necessitating substantial investments in cybersecurity measures. Additionally, the high employee turnover rate remains a persistent issue, impacting operational efficiency and quality of service.
Region-wise Insights - Category-wise Insights:
Regionally, North America leads the call centre market due to its mature infrastructure and high demand for advanced customer service solutions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of call centre outsourcing by businesses looking to cut costs. In terms of categories, lead-generation call centres are expected to maintain a strong growth trajectory, while customer service-focused call centres continue to be the backbone of the industry.
Key Segments of Call Centre Industry Survey
By Component:
Solutions/Software
Automatic Call Distributors
Interactive Voice Response
Intelligent Call Routing
Computer Telephony Integration
Reporting & Analytics
Intelligent Virtual Assistants
Call Centre Workforce Optimization
Software
Professional Services
Consulting & Training
Integration & Deployment
Support & Maintenance
Managed Services
By Deployment:
On-premise
Cloud-based
Hybrid
By Vertical:
For BFSI
For Retail & Consumer Goods
For IT & Telecom
For Media & Entertainment
For Government
For Healthcare
For Travel & Hospitality
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
The Middle East & Africa (MEA)
