Advantage Ivy Tutoring Expands Team to Enrich Client Experience

Advantage Ivy Tutoring amplifies its client experience with the addition of nine new advisors representing an array of high-profile universities and industries.NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantage Ivy Tutoring (https://www.advantageivytutoring.com/) (AIT), an independent educational consulting firm based in Newport Beach, CA, is excited to announce the expansion of its team to include nine blue-chip professionals and esteemed alumni of some of the world’s most sought-after academic institutions: Barnard, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Georgetown, MIT, Notre Dame, Oxford, Stanford, the University of Virginia, and Vanderbilt.
Beyond their world-class academic backgrounds, AIT’s newest team members represent an inspiring range of careers across consulting, engineering, executive recruiting, finance, publishing, real estate, veterinary medicine, and global non-profits. They look forward to offering their keen insight, guidance, and support to AIT clients interested in pursuing similar educational or professional paths.
“We’re thrilled to welcome such remarkable talent to the AIT team,” says Founder and CEO Christopher Hathaway. “With such a surpassing array of advanced degrees, and proven track records across so many industries, these charismatic, caring, and highly experienced professionals will offer AIT clients invaluable perspective when it comes to solidifying their sense of purpose and actualizing their admissions dreams.”
AIT’s team now boasts doctorate degrees in Law, Medicine, Public Health, and Veterinary Medicine; and Masters degrees in Business, Commerce, Creative Writing (fiction; non-fiction; poetry), Education, Engineering and Systems Design, and Evidenced-based Social Intervention.
“Our new recruits bring vibrancy, texture, and dimension to AIT’s team-based approach to student mentorship and admissions strategy,” says Partner and COO Margaret M. Kelly. “This expansion speaks to the value inherent in AIT’s student-centric ethos and underscores our devotion to providing clients with next-level resources and insight.”
Since 2019, AIT clients have outperformed the median acceptance rate for Top 10 undergraduate programs by 11x, and 100% of its clients have earned admission to a Top 20 school. Its new hires will no doubt complement AIT’s exceptional core of educational advisors to ensure for its present and future clients unparalleled service and results.
About Advantage Ivy Tutoring
Advantage Ivy Tutoring (AIT) is an independent educational consulting firm specializing in personal narrative and application strategy. Since inception in 2019, AIT has embraced a process-first mentality in its application support, eschewing concrete directives in favor of self-exploration through holistic guidance, engendering in its clients greater self-awareness and confidence. AIT’s mission remains to nurture each client’s individuality by maximizing the intersection of their interests and talents. By helping its clients to develop those character traits essential for successful leadership at every stage in their lives, they demonstrate the qualities valued by the world’s most selective schools.
