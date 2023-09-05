Industrial Air Blower Market Overview by Size, Share with a CAGR of 4.2% | Growth Forecast Outlook 2027

Industrial Air Blower Market Analysis by Size, Top Major Companies, Share and Regional Forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial air blower market size accounted for $5.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $6.1 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the others segment dominated the market, followed by the chemicals & petrochemicals segment. The industrial air blower market includes revenue generated by new sales or aftersales services for industrial air blowers of centrifugal blowers and positive displacement blowers used in food & beverage, wastewater treatment plants, pharmaceutical, chemical and other industries.

Owing to growth in population and rise in trend of consumption of packaged food, the demand for industrial air blower has increased in food & beverage industry. In addition, these blowers can convey air in both vacuum and pressured atmospheres. Thus, making them ideal for operation in mining industry. Therefore, rise in mining activities is driving the industrial air blower market.

However, high maintenance costs and high operating costs act as restraints to the market. In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to interruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders growth of the market. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine discovery would lead to recovery of the industrial air blower market by mid-2021.

Top Players:

The major players profiled in the industrial air blower market include Air Control Industries Ltd., Airtech Blower Industries, Atlantic Blowers, Atlas Copco, Compressor Pump and Services, Inc., Everest Blower Systems Pvt. Ltd., GP Motors, Howden, HSI Blower and Kaeser Kompressoren.

Key Segments:

The industrial air blower market is segmented into movement of air, business type, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of movement of air, the market is divided into positive displacement and centrifugal.

Depending on business type, it is classified into equipment sales and services. By end-user industry, it is segregated into food & beverage, wastewater treatment, pharmaceutical, chemicals & petrochemical and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Advancements in Technology:

The sector has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. Manufacturers are increasingly incorporating smart features, such as variable speed drives and remote monitoring capabilities, to enhance operational efficiency and control. These advancements enable better energy management, improved performance, and reduced maintenance requirements. Additionally, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology allows for real-time data monitoring and predictive maintenance, optimizing overall system reliability.

Growing Demand for Energy Efficiency:

With a rising focus on sustainability and energy conservation, the industrial air blower market has experienced a surge in demand for energy-efficient solutions. Manufacturers are developing innovative blower designs that minimize energy consumption while maximizing airflow performance. High-efficiency motors, aerodynamic impellers, and optimized airflow paths are among the key features incorporated in modern air blowers to enhance energy efficiency. This trend aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve environmental sustainability goals.

Expansion into New Applications:

Industrial air blowers are also finding new applications beyond traditional industries. As technology evolves, these machines are being deployed in emerging sectors such as renewable energy, data centers, and electric vehicle manufacturing. The renewable energy sector, in particular, utilizes air blowers for biogas processing, wind turbine cooling, and solar panel manufacturing processes. The increasing demand for electric vehicles has also led to the adoption of air blowers in battery cooling and thermal management systems.

Rising Demand for Customization:

To meet the unique requirements of various industries, customization has become a significant trend in the market. Manufacturers are offering tailored solutions that align with specific application needs, such as high-temperature resistance, explosion-proof designs, or corrosion-resistant materials. Customization allows businesses to optimize performance, minimize downtime, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

