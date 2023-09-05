Village Preschool Brings Innovative and Exclusive Learning Programs to Houston's Garden Oaks Neighborhood
Village Preschool, located in the Garden Oaks neighborhood of Houston, is scheduled to begin welcoming students on September 11, 2023.
Village Preschool caters to children aged six weeks to six years old, in a beautiful, new 20,000 sq ft facility.
My children are the inspiration behind this endeavor. It was challenging to find a nurturing yet intellectually stimulating environment for them that also offered language immersion classes.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Village Preschool, an innovative new early education center, is set to open its doors at 1629 West 34th Street, in the Garden Oaks neighborhood of Houston, Texas, this September. With a unique Reggio Emilia inspired curriculum driven by children’s passions, bilingual instruction in Spanish or French, and a rich tapestry of enriching activities, Village Preschool is poised to provide a truly exceptional educational experience for Houston Area children!
The groundbreaking preschool caters to children aged six weeks to six years old, in a beautiful 20,000 sq ft facility with 18 spacious classrooms.
"We're thrilled to be the first and only Reggio Emilia program in this area," said Village Preschool Co-founder Raven Darvesh, a seasoned medical marketing professional and passionate mother of two. "My children are the inspiration behind this endeavor. I wanted a nurturing yet intellectually stimulating environment for them, and it was challenging to find one that also offered language immersion classes. Our goal is to bridge that gap and provide so much more for local children and families."
Village Preschool's curriculum extends beyond the traditional boundaries of early childhood education. In addition to bilingual immersion classes, the school offers invigorating morning yoga for kids and a diverse selection of enrichment and after-school activities, including soccer, Tai Kwan do, dance, STEAM labs, music, gymnastics, and art, for children in grade levels Pre-K through Kindergarten.
Operating from 6:00 AM to 6:30 PM, Monday through Friday, the school's accommodating schedule caters to working parents, ensuring both educational excellence and exceptional care.
Co-founded by a mom and proficient medical professional, Village Preschool places a paramount emphasis on health and hygiene. The school serves wholesome meals, including gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options, to promote healthy lifestyles from the start. They also offer free CPR classes to parents, Nannies, babysitters, and Girl Scouts!
Village Preschool embraces the Reggio Emilia program, a research-based and child-centered early education curriculum that nurtures academic, social, emotional, physical, and moral development. Encouraging traits of independence, self-motivation, and decision-making skills, the approach molds confident leaders. Children are nurtured to honor both their individuality and shared experiences in a multilingual environment, fostering crucial skills to thrive in an intricate world.
A tapestry of events like Children's Museum Day, Parents' Day, and special celebrations also weave a strong sense of community at Village Preschool, bolstered by an open-door policy that warmly invites parental participation.
Enrollment for Village Preschool is now open, and the school is scheduled to welcome students starting September 11, 2023. For registration, school tours, and more information, visit the school's website at https://villagepreschool.xyz or call (281) 385-5239.
