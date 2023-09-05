NAND Flash Memory Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “NAND Flash Memory Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the increasing demand for advanced data storage solutions and the rising applications of NAND flash memory in various sectors, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Non-volatile storage, or NAND flash memory, is a form of technology that can store data without the need for power. It is frequently used for general data storage and transfer in memory cards, USB flash drives, solid-state drives (SSDs), and other items. Data preservation, access speed, and overall device performance are all critically dependent on NAND flash memory. NAND flash memory is a preferred storage option across numerous industries, including electronics, automotive, and telecommunications, in addition to its fundamental features. These include its small form size and high-power efficiency.
The increasing demand for advanced data storage systems is one of the key drivers propelling the global NAND flash memory market growth. With the growing generation of digital data and the need for high-speed data access, there has been a significant shift towards NAND flash memory-based products. Moreover, the rising trend of digitisation across businesses and industries has further contributed to the increasing popularity of NAND flash memory, as it provides reliable and efficient data storage solutions.
The expanding applications of NAND flash memory in various industries significantly influence the market growth. NAND flash memory is a crucial component of smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, and laptops in the electronics sector because these devices need a lot of storage. Due to its durability and sturdiness, it is employed in navigation and infotainment systems in the automotive sector. NAND flash memory is used in network hardware and mobile communication devices by the telecom sector.
Additionally, there is a greater emphasis on NAND flash memory as a crucial component as a result of the growing demand for solid-state drives (SSDs) in data centres and consumer devices. NAND flash memory has become an essential component in the creation of high-performance storage devices with the rise of cloud computing and the increasing usage of SSDs for their better performance and durability, boosting the NAND flash memory market expansion.
NAND Flash Memory Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, structure, application, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
SLC (One-Bit Per Cell)
MLC (Two-Bit Per Cell)
TLC (Three-Bit Per Cell)
Market Breakup by Structure
2D Structure
3D Structure
Market Breakup by Application
Smartphone
SSD
Memory Card
Tablet
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global NAND flash memory companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Western Digital Technologies, Inc.
Intel Corporation
Micron Technology, Inc.
Powerchip Technology Corporation
Others
