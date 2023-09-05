Aircraft Electric Motors Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Aircraft Electric Motors Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Electric Motors Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, Global aircraft electric motors market size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″ the aircraft electric motors market reached a value of approximately USD 8.7 billion in 2022. Aided by the rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and the growing applications of electric motors in various aviation sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 14.2 billion by 2028.
Aircraft electric motors are a crucial component in the aviation industry, used for various applications like actuation systems, cabin ventilation, flight control systems, and electric power generation. They play a vital role in improving aircraft performance, reducing fuel consumption, and overall operational efficiency. Besides their core functionalities, aircraft electric motors are essential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the industry’s shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices.
The increasing emphasis on fuel-efficient aircraft is driving the global aircraft electric motors market growth. With the escalating fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, there has been a substantial shift towards aircraft electric motors, leading to a surge in demand for electric and hybrid electric aircraft. These aircraft not only offer substantial fuel savings but also reduce noise and emissions, meeting stringent environmental regulations.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@
https://bityl.co/KuZD
Furthermore, advancements in technology and the rising trend of automation have also contributed to the increasing the aircraft electric motors market demand. These motors, particularly brushless DC motors, are increasingly used in UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), given their lightweight, high-torque, and energy-efficient properties. The expanding UAV market, spurred by their applications in defence, commercial, and recreational sectors, significantly propels the aircraft electric motors market.
The ongoing efforts to enhance aircraft performance and reliability also play a pivotal role in boosting the aircraft electric motors market expansion. The aviation industry extensively employs electric motors in advanced flight control systems, air conditioning systems, and electric power generation systems to ensure optimal aircraft performance and passenger comfort.
Additionally, the growth of the electric aircraft market, marked by investments in electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and electric passenger drones, provides a considerable boost to the aircraft electric motors market. These innovative applications are anticipated to reshape the future of urban mobility and air travel, further elevating the demand for aircraft electric motors.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@
https://bityl.co/KuZC
Aircraft Electric Motors Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, output power, aircraft type, application, sales channel, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
AC Motors
DC Motors
Market Breakup by Output Power
Less than 10 kW
10 to 200 kW
More than 200 kW
Market Breakup by Aircraft Type
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Advanced Air Mobility
Market Breakup by Application
Propulsion Systems
Flight Control Systems
Environmental Control System
Engine Control Systems
Avionics Systems
Door Actuation Systems
Landing and Braking Systems
Cabin Interior Systems
Other Systems
Market Breakup by Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global aircraft electric motors companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Regal Rexnord Corporation
Allied Motion, Inc.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Moog Inc.
Meggitt PLC.
Woodward Inc
Electromech Technologies
Mgm Compro
ARC Systems Inc.
Integral Powertrain Limited
Others
Read More Reports:
Nail Polish Market: https://bityl.co/KuYB
Plastic Furniture Market: https://bityl.co/KuYD
Motor Lamination Market: https://bityl.co/KuYE
Recommendation Engine Market: https://bityl.co/KuYF
Polyurethane Adhesives Market: https://bityl.co/KuYG
Continuous Integration Tools Market: https://bityl.co/KuYK
Automotive Tinting Film Market: https://bityl.co/KuYM
Metallic Stearates Market: https://bityl.co/KuYP
Mobile Content Delivery Network Market: https://bityl.co/KuYQ
Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market: https://bityl.co/KuYT
About Us:
Acquire unparalleled access to critical industry insights with our comprehensive market research reports, meticulously prepared by a team of seasoned experts. These reports are designed to equip decision-makers with an in-depth understanding of prevailing market trends, competitive landscapes, and growth opportunities.
Our high-quality, data-driven analyses provide the essential framework for organisations seeking to make informed and strategic decisions in an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving business environment. By investing in our market research reports, you can ensure your organisation remains agile, proactive, and poised for success in today’s competitive market.
Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your business intelligence and fortify your strategic planning. Secure your organisation’s future success by acquiring one of our Expert Market Research reports today.
George Buttler
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other