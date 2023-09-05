Aircraft Electric Motors Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

Aircraft Electric Motors Market Outlook

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, Global aircraft electric motors market size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″ the aircraft electric motors market reached a value of approximately USD 8.7 billion in 2022. Aided by the rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and the growing applications of electric motors in various aviation sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 14.2 billion by 2028.

Aircraft electric motors are a crucial component in the aviation industry, used for various applications like actuation systems, cabin ventilation, flight control systems, and electric power generation. They play a vital role in improving aircraft performance, reducing fuel consumption, and overall operational efficiency. Besides their core functionalities, aircraft electric motors are essential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with the industry’s shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices.

The increasing emphasis on fuel-efficient aircraft is driving the global aircraft electric motors market growth. With the escalating fuel prices and growing environmental concerns, there has been a substantial shift towards aircraft electric motors, leading to a surge in demand for electric and hybrid electric aircraft. These aircraft not only offer substantial fuel savings but also reduce noise and emissions, meeting stringent environmental regulations.

Furthermore, advancements in technology and the rising trend of automation have also contributed to the increasing the aircraft electric motors market demand. These motors, particularly brushless DC motors, are increasingly used in UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), given their lightweight, high-torque, and energy-efficient properties. The expanding UAV market, spurred by their applications in defence, commercial, and recreational sectors, significantly propels the aircraft electric motors market.

The ongoing efforts to enhance aircraft performance and reliability also play a pivotal role in boosting the aircraft electric motors market expansion. The aviation industry extensively employs electric motors in advanced flight control systems, air conditioning systems, and electric power generation systems to ensure optimal aircraft performance and passenger comfort.

Additionally, the growth of the electric aircraft market, marked by investments in electric Vertical Take-off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft and electric passenger drones, provides a considerable boost to the aircraft electric motors market. These innovative applications are anticipated to reshape the future of urban mobility and air travel, further elevating the demand for aircraft electric motors.

Aircraft Electric Motors Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on type, output power, aircraft type, application, sales channel, and region.

Market Breakup by Type

AC Motors
DC Motors

Market Breakup by Output Power

Less than 10 kW
10 to 200 kW
More than 200 kW

Market Breakup by Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Advanced Air Mobility

Market Breakup by Application

Propulsion Systems
Flight Control Systems
Environmental Control System
Engine Control Systems
Avionics Systems
Door Actuation Systems
Landing and Braking Systems
Cabin Interior Systems
Other Systems

Market Breakup by Sales Channel

OEM
Aftermarket

Market Breakup by Region

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global aircraft electric motors companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:

Regal Rexnord Corporation
Allied Motion, Inc.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Moog Inc.
Meggitt PLC.
Woodward Inc
Electromech Technologies
Mgm Compro
ARC Systems Inc.
Integral Powertrain Limited
Others

