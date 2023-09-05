Food Starch Market on the Rise: Expected to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2026 | Cargill, Ingredion, Tate and Lyle

Food Starch Market

Diversification of raw materials, demand for convenience foods, and expansion of F&B industry drive the global food starch market

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Food Starch Market garnered $18.9 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $29.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. Diversification of raw materials, demand for convenience foods, and expansion of F&B industry drive the global food starch market. However, availability of huge number of substitutes and surge in consumer awareness regarding side effects of starch rich diets hinder the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of resistant starch and growing popularity of clean label starch create new opportunities in coming years.

Owing to versatile properties, starch find its application in the food industry. For instance, starch acts as a thickening & emulsifying agent and a texturant. Moreover, it used in gelling, stabilizing, and adhesion. Furthermore, it has rheology modifying property, which has resulted in its widespread adoption, thereby boosting the growth of the global food starch industry. Major application of starch includes bakery, confectionary, sauces, processed meats, noodles, pasta, dry mixes soups, salads dressings, puddings, and pie fillings. Furthermore, modification of starch has resulted in better heat, temperature, pH, and rheological resistance, which fuels its demand across the globe. In addition, development of the food processing industry is expected to bolster the growth of the food starch market in the upcoming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

ADM

Cargill

Ingredion

Tate and Lyle

BENEO

Roquette Frères

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

SPAC Starch Products (India) Limited

Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd.

Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.

Increase in demand for high-quality food & beverages in terms of taste and nutritional content has been witnessed all across the globe. Consumers are shifting their preference from regular staple food to enhanced food products, which foster the demand for starch in the food & beverages industry.

Based on type, the sweeteners segment contributed to the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global food starch market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position by 2026. This is due to ability to maintain color, add texture, improve flavor, and maintain stability in different foods and beverages products. However, the modified starch segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to improvement in gloss and appearance of food products and reduction in overall production cost.

The global food starch market is segmented into raw material, type, end user, and region. On the basis of raw material, the market is fragmented into maize, wheat, and others. By type, it is categorized into modified starch, native starch, and sweeteners. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into business to business and business to consumer. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Asia-Pacific to provide lucrative opportunities, North America to follow

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global food starch market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the expansion strategies adopted by various food & beverages companies in the region, cooperation from the regional governments, and rapid industrialization. North America held the second-highest share in terms of revenue with more than one-fourth of the total share in 2018, and will maintain its position by 2026.

