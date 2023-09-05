India Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Forecast 2023-2028
India Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Report And Forecast 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- India Online Food Delivery Market Outlook
According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “India Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the India online food delivery market reached a value of approximately USD 7.4 billion in 2022. Aided by the technological advancements in the digital realm, and an expanding base of internet-savvy users, the market is expected to witness a robust growth in the coming few years.
The online food delivery market consists of services that provide customers with meals prepared in restaurants or centralised kitchens, delivered through an online platform. It has witnessed a surge in demand due to the changing lifestyle of consumers, rapid urbanisation, and the convenience associated with ordering food online.
A significant driver of India online food delivery market growth is the escalating demand for comfort and ease in the food ordering process. The expanding digital infrastructure, coupled with a robust increase in smartphone usage in India has made it possible for consumers to order food from a wide range of restaurants and cuisines with just a few clicks. Moreover, the flexibility in payment options, such as cash on delivery, debit/credit card payments, and digital wallets, have augmented the popularity of online food delivery services.
The growing trend of nuclear families and increasing number of working professionals who rely on these services for their daily meals have also significantly contributed to the India online food delivery market expansion. This shift is especially noticeable in metropolitan cities, where hectic work schedules and increasing disposable income influence the increased reliance on online food delivery platforms.
Furthermore, with the pandemic-induced lockdowns and the subsequent emergence of a contactless economy, the demand for online food delivery services have skyrocketed. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their health and hygiene, prompting them to opt for online food delivery, which ensures minimal human contact and offers hygienic food packaging.
Online food delivery platforms have been innovative in extending their services beyond conventional meals. Today, consumers can order groceries, gourmet foods, desserts, and beverages from their favourite establishments. This diversification in services has boosted the user base of these platforms, thus contributing to the India online food delivery market growth.
Moreover, the government’s efforts to encourage digitalisation and the proliferation of startup culture in India have acted as catalysts for the online food delivery market’s growth. Numerous startups in this sector have secured substantial investments, enabling them to expand their services and improve their technology, thereby enhancing user experience.
India Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on cuisine, platform, delivery type, payment method, and region.
Market Breakup by Cuisine
Indian
Chinese
Italian
Others
Market Breakup by Platform
Website
Mobile Application
Market Breakup by Delivery Type
Restaurant-to-Consumer Delivery
Platform-to-Consumer Delivery
Market Breakup by Payment Method
Online
Cash on Delivery
Market Breakup by Region
North India
East and Central India
West India
South India
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the India online food delivery companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Zomato Limited
Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd (Swiggy)
Foodvista India Private Limited (FreshMenu)
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
Yum! Brands, Inc.
Plaza Restaurants Private Limited
Curefoods India Private Limited
Rebel Foods
Sky Gate Hospitality Pvt Ltd
Poncho Hospitality Pvt. Ltd.
Others
