Global Consumer Genomics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Consumer Genomics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Consumer Genomics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the consumer genomics market size is predicted to reach $6.00 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 19.94%.

The growth in the consumer genomics market is due to the growing applications of DTC genomics in diagnostics, genetic relatedness, sports nutrition and personalized medicines. North America region is expected to hold the largest consumer genomics market share. Major players in the consumer genomics market include 23andMe Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., Mapmygenome Ltd., Ancestry.com LLC, Color Genomics Inc., Futura Genetics, Pathway Genomics.

Consumer Genomics Market Segments

• By Product: Consumables, Systems And Software, Other Products

• By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing, Microarray, Nucleic Acid Extraction And Purification

• By Application: Genetic Relatedness, Diagnostics, Lifestyle, Ancestry, Wellness And Nutrition, Reproductive Health, Personalized Medicine And Pharmacogenetic Testing, Sports Nutrition And Health, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global consumer genomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Consumer genomics refers to the branch of genomics that focuses on providing genetic information directly to consumers, typically through commercial genetic testing services. These services use DNA samples provided by individuals to generate reports that provide information about the genetic predispositions to certain traits, diseases, or conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Consumer Genomics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Consumer Genomics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC