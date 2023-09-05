Vehicle Mounted Anti-Tank Missile System Market - An Emerging Hint of Opportunity

Allied Market Research - Logo

Vehicle Mounted Anti-Tank Missile System Market by Application and by Platform Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in defense expenditure globally. Vehicle mounted anti-tank guided missile system is designed with main objective to destroy armored vehicle such as main battle tanks or infantry fighting vehicles without the need of an operator on the ground. Anti-tank missile system provides attack helicopters the ability to defeat even a main battle tank (MBT) that uses a reactive armor and composite armor from a long range, without endangering lives of infantry or pilot. Moreover, countermeasures such as smoke screen and detection for operator in battlefield becomes useless against vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9810

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Anti-tank missile system manufacturers are forced to halt their production operations due to supply chain disruption caused by the government-imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

• Military agencies are also forced to delay their anti-tank missile system procurement plans.

• Defense contractors are suffering financial losses due to inventory holding cost of unfinished anti-tank missile system owing to the lack of workforce & raw materials.

• Anti-tank missile system development & trail process is heavily impacted due to travel ban imposed by authorities to control the COVID-19 outbreak, restricting travel of employees to the workplace.

• Governments have diverted all financial resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, hence all transfer and sales of anti-tank missile system will be put on hold until the situation normalizes.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Surge in military expenditure, increase in demand for composite armor penetration capability, and rise in adoption of long-range anti-tank missile system are the factors that drive the global anti-tank missile system market. However, development of anti-tank missile countermeasures such as active protection system and electronic jammers hinder the market growth. On thecontrary, thedemand for precision targeting and fire & forget capabilities present new pathways in the industry.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9810

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬:

𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠-𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦

Long-range anti-tank missile system ensures missile system operator safety by keeping the operator out of tank canon range. For instance, Turkey has developed a long-range air-to-surface anti-tank missile system named Mizrak-U or UTMAS. Mizrak-U has an operational range of 5-8 KM and can be integrated to aerial vehicles such as UAV, helicopter, and light assault aircrafts. In addition, India signed a deal to acquire 'Strum Ataka' anti-tank guided missile from Russia for its fleet of Mi-35 attack choppers. Strum Ataka is a new air to surface version for helicopters based on Soviet Union era-based family of Ataka anti-tank missile system. The deal for the missiles is worth around 26 million USD is aimed to provide an added capability to the Mi-35 attack choppers to take out enemy tanks and other armored elements. Such surge in adoption of long-range anti-tank missile system is expected to boost the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global vehicle mounted anti-tank missile system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-mounted-anti-tank-missile-system-market/purchase-options

𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢-𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Which are the leading market players active in the vehicle mounted anti-tank missile systemmarket?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Denel Dynamics, MBDA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, ROKETSAN A.S.

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Homeland, Defense

𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦: Land, Aerial

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)