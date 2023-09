Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Scope for Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, and Revenue Projections by 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market by Vehicle Type, by Product Type, by Service Provider, by Mobility and by Technology

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheel alignment is an equipment which is used for alignment of all the wheels of the vehicle during assembly and also when the wheels lose their alignment during their operation. The machine adjusts the angle of the wheels to the manufacturerโ€™s recommended specification and checks all the signs of poor alignment as well as inspects the toe, camber & caster which are the primary components in the measurement of wheel alignment & orientation. Safety of the passenger and vehicle is the most important concern for vehicle manufacturers and hence, regulatory bodies have made certain norms for passenger safety. Moreover, a vehicle with non-align wheels can pose various threats therefore, the vehicle manufacturers always suggest getting the wheels align once a while to ensure safety and also to increase the life of the tires. In addition, currently with the new technology the quality of inspection has enhanced and also the alignment time has reduced. Furthermore, wheel alignment machines are available with different features such as portability, wireless connectivity, and others. Thus, wheel alignment is necessary to increase the life of the tyres and safety of the vehicle.

๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:

COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy in various countries as lockdowns caused travel bans and business shutdowns, affecting global supply chain of the automotive wheel alignment service market. Lockdowns and government restrictions have impacted service, repair, and overhaul operations thus, reducing requirements of automotive wheel alignment service. Since, the production of vehicles has been stopped the demand for wheel alignment machine has also fallen. Moreover, due to lockdown the usage of vehicle has also reduced thus reducing the need for maintenance. In addition, owing to lockdowns and social distancing norms, companies are experiencing unavailability of labour thus, disruption in their production. Automotive wheel alignment service is an evolving sector but due to the pandemic there is a negative impact on the market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ

โ€ขRise in technological development, rise in maintenance & repair activities, and rise in automobile production is expected to drive growth of the market.

โ€ขHowever, high initial installation cost and lack of skilled labor can hamper growth of the market.

โ€ขMoreover, rise in demand for portable & wireless wheel alignment machine, rise in vehicle sale globally, and rise in overall efficiency & vehicle performance act as an opportunity for growth of the market.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž & ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐š๐ข๐ซ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ

Globally the rate of adoption of automobiles has increased significantly over the years. Modern vehicles have rigid construction, are long-lasting, and have highly durable engine. Thus, with regular maintenance the lifespan of vehicles and its operational efficiency can be increased. Moreover, sports-utility vehicles (SUVs), multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), crossovers, and pickup trucks require proper and regular maintenance at frequent intervals since they are being used for long-distance travel. All these factors are expected to drive growth of automotive wheel alignment service market.

๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

The different types of technologies used in wheel alignment are such as charged couple device (CCD) and 3D wheel alignment. In CCD alignment sensors captures light and converts it into digital data that is recorded by the camera. Whereas, in 3D wheel alignment 2 cameras are used which perform measurements for each wheel using integrated reference system while camber and inclination pendulum in each sensor head. This ensures reproducible results without complicated calibration. The growth is mainly driven by low cost of CCD compared to 3D thus CCD is the common choice among repair shops. These factors are expected to drive growth of automotive wheel alignment service market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ง๐ž๐Ÿ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ€ขThis study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive wheel alignment service market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

โ€ขThe report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive wheel alignment service market.

โ€ขThe current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the automotive wheel alignment service market growth scenario.

โ€ขThe report provides detailed automotive wheel alignment service market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ ๐š๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

โ€ขWhich are the leading market players active in the automotive wheel alignment service market?

โ€ขWhat would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

โ€ขWhat current trends would influence the market in the next few years?

โ€ขWhat are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the automotive wheel alignment service market?

โ€ขWhat are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐–๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ ๐€๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ : Ford Motor Company, General Motors, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Bridgestone Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, MRF, Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, BMW AG

๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž : Two-Wheelers, Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž : Imaging, Diagnostic

๐๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ : OEM, Franchise, Dealership Authorized, Others

๐๐ฒ ๐Œ๐จ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ : Fixed, Portable

๐๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ : CCD, 3D

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)