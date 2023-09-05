Baseband Processor Market Size (US$ 74.1 Billion) | Industry Report 2023-2028

Baseband Processor Market

Report Highlights

How big is the baseband processor market?

The global baseband processor market size reached US$ 48.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 74.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.40% during 2023-2028.

What is a baseband processor?

A baseband processor is a chip installed in smartphones and tablets to convert digital data into radio frequency (RF) signals for transmission over a radio access network (RAN). It consists of numerous components, including a modem, channel coder, central processing unit (CPU) processor, interface module, and digital signal processor. This chip is cost-effective and can handle complex algorithms and computations quickly and accurately. Its high-performance digital signal processing enhances communication quality while reducing errors. This chip facilitates the management of cordless radio functions, processes digital signals at low frequencies, and improves data transmission reliability.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the baseband processor industry?

The widespread adoption of wireless connectivity and devices is among the key factors driving the baseband processor market. Moreover, the escalating demand for this chip, on account of the increasing number of smartphone and tablet users, is also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the rising usage of multi-core baseband processors, which enable smooth multitasking, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the escalating demand for quick and high-speed internet connectivity, as it enhances device performance and productivity, is further propelling the global market.

Apart from this, the growing utilization of baseband processors, owing to their energy-efficient characteristics, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, ongoing technological advancements in the semiconductor industry, such as integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into manufacturing workflows to optimize operations and improve product quality, are also fueling the global market. In addition to this, the increasing application of baseband processors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices to enhance wireless communication is anticipated to fuel the baseband processor market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Type Insights:

Single-Core Processor

Multi-Core Processor

Application Insights:

Tablets

Smartphones

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Broadcom Inc.

HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.)

Intel Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co. Ltd.

