Pacific climate adaptation tools spotlighted at 8th Asia Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum

05 September 2023, Incheon, South Korea – The Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP), through the Pacific Climate Change Centre (PCCC), spotlighted two tools used by Pacific Island practitioners to advance transformative climate change adaptation implementation, at the 8th Asia Pacific Climate Change Adaptation Forum (APAN) in Incheon, South Korea, from 30 August to 1 September 2023.

SPREP featured the tools that have been used to provide decision support for planning ecosystem-based adaptation initiatives through the PACRES Project, and a methodology used to track measurable impact of past adaptation efforts with the potential for informing future adaptation efforts, through the GCCA+ SUPA Project, during a session on the margins of APAN, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment Japan (MOEJ), Positive Change for Marine Life, and OXFAM.

“The PCCC’s role moving into the future is to ensure that these tools remain available for Pacific practitioners and are continually revised based on feedback from countries,” said Ms Ofa Ma’asi-Kaisamy, Manager, Pacific Climate Change Centre. “This is a key priority through the Knowledge Brokerage function of the PCCC and will be sustained and advocated through the Pacific Climate Change Portal.”

Ms Ofa Ma’asi-Kaisamy led a team of four from SPREP, including Ms Rachel Nunn-Crichton, Technical Adviser, Information, Knowledge Management, and Brokerage, PCCC, Ms Monifa Fiu, Impacts Analysis Adviser, GCCA+ SUPA Project, and Mr Semi Qamese, Project Manager, PACRES Project, and were engaged in a bilateral meeting with the APAN Secretariat to explore synergies, collaborative opportunities, and strengthen Pacific engagement with APAN. Mr Fred Patison, Climate Change Finance Readiness Adviser, joined online from Suva, Fiji.

The APAN Forum is Asia-Pacific's largest and longest-standing gathering of adaptation practitioners and provides a space for information, knowledge sharing, and best practices in adaptation and resilience-building in the region.

The main outcome of the forum was to share experiences and best practices, as well as formulate practical solutions and context-specific solutions that are needed to address the challenges and risks posed by climate change, particularly in the Pacific Islands region.

The in-person participation at the 8th Asia-Pacific Climate Adaptation Forum was made possible through funding under the Knowledge Brokerage function of the PCCC, through the PCCC investment project from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. For more information, please contact [email protected].