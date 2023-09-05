Eminent Healthcare Researchers Present a Breakthrough Approach to Addressing the U.S. Mental Health Crisis

Preet Kukreja Snigdha Santra Kinshuk Saxena

Preet Kukreja, Snigdha Santra, and Kinshuk Saxena’s new research showcases how Mobile Mental Health Clinics can help address America's mental health crisis.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eminent healthcare researchers Preet Kukreja, Snigdha Santra, and Kinshuk Saxena are proud to announce that their jointly authored paper, titled "Driving Change: Addressing America's Mental Health Crisis through the Power of Mobile Clinics in Underserved Communities," has been published in the prestigious Harvard Public Health Review. At a time when the mental health crisis is escalating in the United States, their study presents an innovative approach to addressing healthcare needs in the nation’s most vulnerable communities with existing resources

In “Driving Change,” Kukreja, Santra, and Saxena assert that Mobile Mental Health Clinics (MMHCs) represent a transformative solution for delivering mental healthcare to underserved communities. MMHCs offer a unique proposition by taking mental health services directly to the doorsteps of those in need, and by leveraging advanced technology for patient intake, treatment, and monitoring, MMHCs can be leveraged as a flexible and cost-effective model for accessible mental healthcare.

"In these critical times, we require innovative approaches that break down the barriers to mental healthcare access,” said Santra. “MMHCs will bridge the gap and bring high-quality mental health treatment to vulnerable and marginalized communities, eliminating obstacles like transportation, cost, and stigma."

This paper promises to reshape the discourse surrounding mental healthcare delivery in America. As the nation grapples with an unprecedented mental health crisis, "Driving Change" offers a beacon of hope, suggesting that Mobile Mental Health Clinics may be the key to providing comprehensive care to all. The authors invite stakeholders, policymakers, and healthcare professionals to explore this innovative solution for a brighter and healthier future.

Kinshuk Saxena and Preet Kukreja, the other co-authors, express their hopes for the paper's impact. "Our research demonstrates that MMHCs have the potential to drive real change in mental healthcare accessibility," Saxena stated. Kukreja added, "We envision this paper serving as a catalyst for further research and the implementation of pilot programs for these clinics nationwide."

To learn more about "Driving Change: Addressing America's Mental Health Crisis through the Power of Mobile Clinics in Underserved Communities” or to read the paper, click here.