Emotional Resilience Explored in 'The Wilted Flower' - A Must-Read Story
The Wilted Flower: A Journey of Healing and ResilienceHEMET, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce the release of The Wilted Flower: A Journey of Healing and Resilience, a groundbreaking book by renowned author Dr. Teresa Ethridge. This deeply moving and inspiring work sheds light on the dark realities of trauma and abuse while offering a path to healing, hope, and empowerment.
In The Wilted Flower, Teresa courageously shares the personal experiences of surviving and overcoming unimaginable adversity. Through poignant storytelling and profound insights, the author takes readers on a transformative journey that explores the depths of trauma, the complexities of abuse, and the power of resilience.
With remarkable vulnerability and honesty, The Wilted Flower delves into the far-reaching impacts of trauma on the mind, body, and spirit. It offers a comprehensive understanding of the various forms of abuse and their devastating effects on individuals, families, and communities. The book also delves into the psychological, emotional, and physical challenges faced by survivors, fostering empathy and understanding among readers.
But The Wilted Flower is not just a tale of despair; it is a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Through her personal stories, the author demonstrates the incredible power of resilience, courage, and self-discovery. With every page, readers will find inspiration and practical guidance to navigate their own healing journeys.
Moreover, The Wilted Flower goes beyond personal narratives to address larger societal issues surrounding trauma and abuse. The book raises awareness about the prevalence of these issues and challenges readers to confront the systems and structures that perpetuate cycles of violence. It offers a call to action, encouraging individuals, communities, and organizations to join forces in creating a safer and more compassionate world.
As Dr. Teresa Ethridge states, "This book is an invitation to rise above the ashes and reclaim our lives.”
About the Author
Dr. Teresa Ethridge, a native Louisianian, born January 6, 1962. She arrived in the state of California in 1963, unfortunately, transitioning from a small town to the metropolis Los Angeles came with many pitfalls. By the age of 16, she had been exposed to the perils of city life and observed decadence that no child should have been exposed to. Victimized by incest, physical abuse, and rape she experienced painful traumatic experiences that took me on inevitable journey of dysfunctional behavior.
Yet while inside the clutches of a Psychological confinement, she defied all odds related to survival and gained my personal freedom. Dr. Ethridge has obtained three associate degrees in the field of Ministry, Paralegal, and Theology. Her continued academic quest resulted in earning a Bachelor of Science in Christian Education, and Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Addictions specialist, Liberty University. Fighting onward to regain the sense of purpose, she now holds Master’s degree in Christian Education, and Master of Arts in Marriage Family Therapy and Licensed Professional Clinical Counseling, National University, and finally Doctorate in Theology, Ministry, Christian Leadership University and an Honorary Ph.D. from Next Dimension University.
Notwithstanding, and additionally she holds a certification as Registered Addiction Specialist I, Peer Support Specialist, as well as a National Credentialed Youth Mental Health First Aid Instructor, and US Institute of Diplomacy Human Rights Consultant. Dr. Ethridge is an educator, motivational speaker, Therapist, and Mental Health Consultant. She is a member of the nation’s largest accredited leadership honor societies in the United States, this candidacy is a nationally recognized achievement of honorable distinction.
https://a.co/d/2lgHYfA
Teresa Ethridge
Barnes & Noble Publishers
+1 951-531-6785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter