Exclusive Tutor Opportunity in Montréal: Shaping a Brilliant Student's Path Towards Academic Excellence in the UK

The role demands a fervent Tutor to facilitate a bright 15-year-old boy's transition from Montréal to an elite private school in London. The emphasis is on sculpting an academic trajectory in line with his interests and the subjects he aims to study, guaranteeing a competitive edge for entry into top private schools in London.

STUDENT

The 15-year-old student is from a nurturing family that encourages diverse intellectual discussions. His aspirations are steering towards an academic route. Currently based in Montréal, he is fluent in French and Spanish, displaying an avid interest in subjects like biology, maths, economics, and geography, which he wishes to pursue at A-levels.

This learner has previously enjoyed a fruitful international educational experience, including a creative and inspiring engagement with the British education system through Tutors International. This positive encounter has kindled his enthusiasm to delve deeper into the British curriculum, fostering a rich and holistic learning journey.

ROLE OF THE TUTOR

The primary role of the Tutor is to orchestrate a seamless transition to a prestigious British sixth form for the student, aiming for a start in September 2025. The Tutor will expertly guide him in preparing for his GCSEs and A-levels, encompassing maths, double science, English, French, and Spanish. This guidance will form the pillar of his foundational knowledge, equipping him for the rigours of post-16 education in the UK and assisting in securing a place at a coveted London school.

The Tutor should be highly organised, deeply understand various exam boards and their prerequisites, and be proficient in French. A harmonious blend of empathy and firmness in their approach would be ideal, fostering an inspiring yet disciplined learning environment.

HOURS & HOLIDAYS

The Tutor is expected to work approximately 30 hours per week, including after school and on weekends, with flexibility based on family travel and extracurricular activities. They will have two consecutive days off per week, likely on weekdays, to allow for study time. The standard minimum of 9 weeks (45 working days) of paid vacation is provided, with breaks arranged at mutually convenient times.

ACCOMMODATION & TRAVEL

The Tutor will receive a furnished apartment near the family home in Montréal, with rent, utilities, and internet covered by the Client. The Tutor will arrange accommodation when travelling, ensuring appropriate privacy and comfort. The Client will provide access to a car when necessary and reimburse local public transport and travel costs during family trips.

MISCELLANEOUS

The successful candidate should surpass the minimum requirements, raised with excellent manners and personal values. Physical fitness and a non-smoking status are essential.

CONTRACTUAL DETAILS

Start: As soon as possible.

Duration: Until summer 2025.

Hours: ~ 30 hours per week.

Salary: $216,000 USD

Accommodation: Provided.

Car: Provided when necessary.

Vacation: Minimum nine weeks per year.

