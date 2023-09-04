Digital Marketing Agency Pricing
Glorium Marketing Agency Unveils Transparent and Customizable Pricing Packages for Startups
We understand the challenges faced by startups operating under tight time and budget constraints, which is why we have developed marketing solutions that align with their primary expectations.”PRINCETON, NJ, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Glorium Marketing, a digital marketing agency specializing in assisting startups in establishing their presence in the market and achieving sustainable growth, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive pricing packages. With a strong commitment to transparency and client satisfaction, Glorium Marketing offers a range of pricing options featuring clear and affordable solutions tailored to meet startups' unique needs and budgets.
— Oleh Puhach - Head of Growth Marketing Team
These pricing packages have been meticulously designed to accommodate a startup's journey's diverse stages and requirements. Clients can choose from three options: Ignition, Takeoff, and Speedup. Each package includes a set of essential digital marketing activities, including strategic and tactical planning, product-market fit assessment, website design and development, SEO, PPC, content marketing, SMM and PR, ABM and email marketing, analytics, and more.
- The **Ignition** package is ideal for startups just launching their product or service and in need of a minimal set of activities to generate traction. Priced at $2,000 per month, this package includes a basic templated website, basic SEO and PPC campaigns, light content marketing, and other essential services.
- The Takeoff package is designed for startups that have validated their product or service and are eager to expand their customer base and revenue through omnichannel strategies. Priced at $8,000 per month, this package offers a custom-designed website, comprehensive SEO and PPC campaigns, weekly content marketing initiatives, email marketing, and digital PR activities.
- The Speedup package is tailored for startups that have established their product or service and aim to scale their business and enter new markets. Priced at $15,000 per month, this package includes a premium website, advanced SEO, multiplatform PPC campaigns, diversified content marketing, bulk email campaigns, influencer marketing, ASO marketing, and various other services aimed at facilitating sustainable growth.
It's important to note that this digital marketing agency pricing has been formulated based on the agency's extensive project experience and serves as a guideline for selecting the right solution. Clients also have the option to request a custom "Charter" solution, allowing them to modify the set of features and services or create an entirely new package tailored to their specific needs and goals. Glorium Marketing will collaborate closely with clients to create a personalized plan that aligns with their budget and expectations.
Glorium Marketing is among a small number of agencies offering transparent and flat-rate pricing plans, ensuring complete clarity in marketing investments. The agency is committed to transparency and does not impose hidden fees or commissions while guaranteeing the quality and results of its services.
As a trusted partner for startups pursuing their digital marketing objectives, Glorium Marketing has a team of experienced professionals skilled in leveraging the latest tools and techniques to deliver exceptional results. With a track record of collaborating with startups across diverse industries and niches, including healthcare, enterprise solutions, collaboration software, BPA, telecom, fintech apps, and more, the agency consistently helps them expand their online presence and revenue.
