Real-Time Payments Market Outlook, Trend, Growth, Top Companies, Region, Forecast, 2022-2031

real

Real-Time Payments Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of smartphones and access to high-speed internet and increase in use of real-time payments among merchants drive growth of the global real-time payment market. As the popularity of mobile-based real-time payments has grown, there has been a massive expansion and growth in the market's mobile point of sale (mPOS) infrastructure. Moreover, there is a rise in trend in the mPOS infrastructure, which further indicates rapid migration toward a cashless system and enhances emergence of in-person payment experiences. Restaurants, retailers, and merchants are the largest end user segments that have adopted real-time payments method in their existing businesses.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/19887

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Real-Time Payments Market," The real-time payments market size was valued at $13.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $123 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Furthermore, the global real-time payments industry is in its developing phase and exhibits high growth potential due to rise in demand for operational efficiency & transparency during transactions and surge in demand for customized digitalized payment options globally. For instance, according to a study conducted by Mastercard in 2020, 95% of South African consumers plan to use at least one emerging payment method, such as contactless, proximity, cryptocurrency, biometrics, or QR code, in the coming year. In addition, as several stores were closed to maintain social distance, retailers worldwide moved their businesses online and adopted the potential of rtp payments and other contactless transaction modes.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment acquired major real-time payments market share. This is attributed to the fact that real time payment network offers digital solutions for customer-centric banking by providing secure solutions with flexible real-time payments models. It enables bulk payment by uploading the list of all payments to be made and automatically diverts to another payment option in case of payment failure. Furthermore, it checks the credit history to intelligently track and protect against defaulters and fraud. Therefore, these are some major key market trends for payment processing solutions in the BFSI sector.

Buy Now: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/784a2db9cb09927caaf60f1fdf50cd9f

Region-wise, North America dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to continue to dominate the real-time payments market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid adoption of mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay have contributed toward the growth of real-time payments in North America. In addition, rise in trend of contactless payment during the pandemic increased the adoption of real-time payments methods such as Near Field Communication (NFC) and QR codes. Furthermore, the convenience provided by real time payment credit, such as quick service and faster check-out experiences at cafes, drive-through & casual dining restaurants, as well as access to coupons, offers, and rewards in the payment experience, are major growth factors for the North American real-time payments market growth.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the demand for real-time payments market growth. This is attributed to increased familiarity with payment technology among consumers, and several governing bodies across the globe are taking initiatives to stop the spread of virus by initiating various policies. For instance, in the UK, the Health Minister has proposed launching a new application that would help the National Health Service (NHS) test and trace. In addition, this new launch aims to promote contact tracing of COVID-19 infected people and to establish contact between app-enabled smartphones within a certain radius. Thus, these factors promoted the growth of the real-time payments market trends during the pandemic situation.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/19887

Key findings of the study

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment led the highest real-time payments market share in terms of revenue in 2021.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment led the highest real-time payments market share in terms of revenue in 2021.

Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The key players operating in the real-time payments market analysis include ACI Worldwide, Inc., Cognizant, FIS Inc., Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd., Finastra, Fiserv, Inc., Mastercard, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Mindgate Solutions Private Limited, Montran Corp., PayPal Holdings, Inc., TCS, Temenos AG, Visa Inc., Volante Technologies Inc., Sila, and Rapyd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Trending Reports:

QR Codes Payment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/qr-codes-payment-market-A13075

Mobile Payment Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mobile-payments-market

Dual Interface Payment Card Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dual-interface-payment-card-market-A108803

Crypto Payment Gateway Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crypto-payment-gateway-market-A31799

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research