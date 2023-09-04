Submit Release
News Search

There were 415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,333 in the last 365 days.

WEMIX3.0 welcomes CertiK as a node council partner WONDER 9

Wemade welcomed a global blockchain security company CertiK as a member of 40 WONDERS, or node council partners of its mainnet WEMIX3.0 * CertiK, the most trusted security firm in the global blockchain industry * To strengthen the security of the WEMIX ecosystem with its world's top-tier technical skills

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wemade welcomed a global blockchain security company CertiK as a member of 40 WONDERS, or node council partners of its mainnet WEMIX3.0 .

Joined as WONDER 9, CertiK was founded in 2018 by professors of Columbia and Yale including its cofounder Ronghui Gu. The NYC-based company continues to expand its business and services worldwide.

CertiK has completed audits on 4000+ projects, securing over 360 billion USD of assets, and detected over 70,000 vulnerabilities to date.

Since the two companies signed an MOU last year, smart contract audits on many WEMIX projects have been handled by CertiK, the most trusted web3 security partner in the global blockchain industry.

WEMIX will continue to work with CertiK, the world's top-tier technical expert, to ensure the security of the WEMIX ecosystem.
Detailed information on 40 WONDERS can be found at https://40wonders.wemix.com/

About WEMADE
A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.


Kevin Foo
Pr-at-wemix.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

WEMIX3.0 welcomes CertiK as a node council partner WONDER 9

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more