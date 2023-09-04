7 Regan Zambri Long PLLC Lawyers Named to 2024 Best Lawyers in America® List

Seven of our personal injury lawyers have been named to the 2024 edition of the Best Lawyers in America.

Regan Zambri Long PLLC is pleased to announce that seven of our personal injury lawyers have been included in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Senior Partner Patrick M. Regan was named 2024 Lawyer of the Year in the category of Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs in Washington, DC. This is not the first time Regan was named Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers; he received the honor in 2014, 2020, and 2022.

Regan was also named a Best Lawyer for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

The following lawyers were also named to the 2024 Best Lawyers in America® list:

Salvatore J. Zambri – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Victor E. Long – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Paul J. Cornoni – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Jacqueline Colclough – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Christopher Regan – Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Laurie A. Amell – Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Attorney Emily C. Lagan was named to 2024 Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America™ for Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs. Ones to Watch™ is an honor given to attorneys early in their legal careers.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers in America® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. It has earned the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America® list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an authentication process to ensure they are in current practice and in good standing. Lawyers must have at least ten years of experience practicing law to be considered.

About Regan Zambri Long PLLC

Washington, DC personal injury law firm Regan Zambri Long PLLC strives to provide legal representation of the highest caliber to our clients. Focusing primarily on personal injury law, we passionately advocate for those who have been negligently injured. For more information, visit rhllaw.com.

