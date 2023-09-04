Submit Release
Sparkeey Me Limited launches Sparkeey in UK

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkeey (www.sparkeey.com), a patent-pending D2C innovation Pop Culture calendar product, launches in the UK on app store. Sparkeey, designed for USA and Europe, has been nominated for 4 innovation design awards in 2023 H1. Sparkeey is represented and marketed by Sparkeey Me Limited, recipient of an award certificate at the Cannes Lions Marketing Festival 2023.

“Usable by all, designed for simplified efficiency to be mobile first, quite unlike Microsoft Outlook and Google workplace suite products, Sparkeey is the calendar you want on your smartphone if you are on TikTok and Instagram,” says Ms Asha Venkataramani, the founder of Sparkeey. “I expect to see a high percentile of adoption and usage of Sparkeey by people who are success-oriented, athletic, creative, music-loving coffee and fashion junkies. Sparkeey will also be used in second fiddle mode in workplaces which are future oriented in prioritising workplace happiness and productivity."

Based on behavioural design, Sparkeey has a social success orientation, is positivity-generating, promotes sustainability and productivity while being environmentally friendly. It has calendar categories for life on the go and a meet-up feature which makes social interactions easy.

Dialogue for collaborations and for Sparkeey’s in-app digital footprint are underway. To be featured in Sparkeey, you need to fit Pop Culture Awesome. Some announcements may be made at the first Sparkeey Social being held in London, the golden ticket invites for which are being made available to a select few. After London, the product is expected to smash its way across to Nashville, New York, Peru, Brazil, following the Eras Tour of Taylor Swift.

Sparkeey is the creativity of Ms Asha Venkataramani, who, prior to venturing into Behaviour Technology, worked at CXO level for over 15 years with EY, Actis, KPMG. She has experience in Technology, Consumer Markets, Infrastructure, Financial Products & Services and a background in Strategy, PE and Cross-Border M&A. Asha is an expert in innovation, design, behaviour, financial products and enablers. She has authored several thought Leaderships at EY. Her personal interest in research lies in the area of innovation, migration, behaviour, generational traits and attributes. Her go-to catchphrases are “Why not?”, “How difficult can it be?”. Asha loves horses, playing baseball, golf and supports music when not travelling or hiking.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7464a2ea-2c36-483f-96eb-215f4ffdb838


