Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Arson, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005970
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elias
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 1922 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Rd, Wardsboro, Vermont
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief,
ACCUSED: James R. Beaton
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont
VICTIM: William Dunn
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/04/2023, at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report from William Dunn reporting an attempted arson. An investigation determined James Beaton, 64, committed the above offenses. He was located a short time later and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. After processing Beaton was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 09/05/2023 at 12:30 pm and answer to the above charges. Beaton was transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility where he was ordered to be held on $10,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 at 1230
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.