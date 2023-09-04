Submit Release
News Search

There were 408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,324 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Arson, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B1005970

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elias                          

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 1922 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Rd, Wardsboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief,

 

ACCUSED: James R. Beaton

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont                                    

 

VICTIM: William Dunn

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 09/04/2023, at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report from William Dunn reporting an attempted arson. An investigation determined James Beaton, 64, committed the above offenses. He was located a short time later and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.  After processing Beaton was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 09/05/2023 at 12:30 pm and answer to the above charges. Beaton was transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility where he was ordered to be held on $10,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 at 1230           

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  YES   

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Arson, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more