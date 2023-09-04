Westminster Barracks / 2nd Degree Arson, Unlawful Mischief, Reckless Endangerment

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B1005970

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elias

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2023 at 1922 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Rd, Wardsboro, Vermont

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Arson, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Mischief,

ACCUSED: James R. Beaton

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

VICTIM: William Dunn

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/04/2023, at approximately 7:22 p.m., the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks received a report from William Dunn reporting an attempted arson. An investigation determined James Beaton, 64, committed the above offenses. He was located a short time later and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. After processing Beaton was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 09/05/2023 at 12:30 pm and answer to the above charges. Beaton was transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility where he was ordered to be held on $10,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/05/2023 at 1230

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: YES

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.