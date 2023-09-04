CAR T-cell Therapy Market Size Worth US$ 21.8 Billion, Globally, by 2031 – Growth Report by Transparency Market Research
Increase in incidence of cancer is likely to boost the growth of the global CAR T-cell therapy market during the forecast periodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market According to the latest research study, the demand of global CAR T-Cell Therapy Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at US$ 1.1 Billion in 2020 and it is expected to surpass around US$ 21.8 Billion mark by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30.6 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.
The CAR T-cell therapy market is characterized by rapid advancements, transformative outcomes, and a commitment to improving the lives of cancer patients. As research and development continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, the market's trajectory holds the promise of reshaping the landscape of cancer treatment and offering renewed optimism to those affected by this devastating disease.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:
The competitive landscape of the CAR T-cell therapy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
• Pfizer, Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Amgen, Inc.
• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• bluebird bio, Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬
• Rising Cancer Rates: The expansion of patient assistance programs, government efforts to boost cancer awareness, and a rising incidence of cancer all played pivotal roles in driving growth within the CAR-T cell therapy market during the forecast period.
• Recognizing the Promise of CAR-T Therapy: Biotechnology firms, major pharmaceutical corporations, and academic institutions have all recognized the potential of CAR-T cell therapy. These entities have made substantial investments in this domain to enhance production capabilities, expedite research and development, and broaden CAR-T therapy availability to a larger patient population.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐀𝐑 𝐓-𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)
𝐂𝐀𝐑 𝐓-𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Axicabtagene Ciloleucel
• Tisagenlecleucel
• Brexucabtagene Autoleucel
• Lisocabtagene Maraleucel
• Idecabtagene Vicleucel
• Others
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia
• Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma
• Follicular Lymphoma
• Mantle Cell Lymphoma
• Multiple Myeloma
• Others
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals
• Cancer Treatment Centers
