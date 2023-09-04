Automotive Torque Rod Bush Market to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 17 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.
Growing demand for passenger cars in emerging markets and the importance of torque rod bushes in electric vehicles drive the industry's growth.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2023, the Automotive Torque Rod Bush market is expected to be worth US$ 8 Billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 17 Billion by 2033, expanding at a 7.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period.
The Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry is driven by several factors, including the quick development of emerging nations and the increasing demand for electric and hybrid cars.
Automotive Torque Rod Bush is becoming necessary as a result of the growing demand for passenger cars and the rise of urbanization. The need for automotive torque rod bush is also being driven by the expansion of e-commerce and the logistics Industry. The increased demand for these gadgets is also being fueled by the growing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission vehicles.
The Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry faces several obstacles, including high initial costs, high maintenance costs, and a lack of suitable alternatives. For new companies in the industry, the high initial cost of automotive rod bushes represents a considerable barrier. Additionally, these devices can have high operational and maintenance costs, which end users find concerning.
The market is flooded with opportunities that provide comparable advantages at a cheap price, which is a serious threat to the Automotive Torque Rod Bush Industry. The necessity for fuel-efficient measures in growing economies and the rising demand for low-emission vehicles might help the Automotive Torque Rod Bush Industry expand.
The Automotive Torque Rod Bush business has a lot to gain from the growth growing e-commerce and logistics industries, as well as the increasing need for last-mile delivery services. This increased demand for commercial vehicles is driving the demand for Automotive Torque Rod Bushes.
In addition, stringent regulations regarding emissions and safety are also driving the Automotive Torque Rod Bush market. By keeping all those factors manufacturers are investing in the development of new and improved Automotive Torque Rod Bushes that meet these regulations and improve the overall performance and safety of commercial vehicles.
Automotive Torque Rod Bush that combines two or more technologies could be potentially used in the manufacturing process. To operate and monitor Automotive Torque Rod Bush as efficiently as possible, digital technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are also being deployed. These technologies contribute to providing data on factors such as temperature, vibration, and wear and tear
Key Takeaways from the Automotive Torque Rod Bush Market:
The Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 2 billion by 2033, increasing at a 6.6% CAGR.
The Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry in Germany is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 1.2 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% by 2033.
During the forecast period, the Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 1.05 billion, securing a 7.6% CAGR.
The Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 1.75 billion by 2033, increasing at a 6.8% CAGR.
With a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2033, the Passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry.
With a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2033, Commercial Vehicles is expected to dominate the Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry.
How Does the Competition Look in the Automotive Torque Rod Bush Market?
The Automotive Torque Rod Bush industry has a highly competitive landscape, with a significant number of players vying for market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise Schaeffler Group, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Continental AG, Timken Company, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., and Dana Incorporated, among other companies.
The main players are notably investing in research and development endeavors to create novel and inventive goods that provide improved effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. They are additionally concentrating on broadening their range of products and reinforcing their distribution channels to meet the changing demands of clients.
Tactical alliances and associations with other corporations are progressively prevalent in the sector, enabling participants to utilize one another's capabilities and broaden their influence in the marketplace.
Consolidation and mergers are being utilized by leading players to fortify their market standing and acquire entry to fresh markets. The sector is experiencing notable expansion in developing economies, especially in nations such as India and China.
Key players are expanding their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks. They are also focusing on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets to gain a competitive edge.
Segmentation Analysis of the Automotive Torque Rod Bush Market
By Type:
Straight Pin
Ball Pin Joint
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
OFF-Highway Vehicles
By Application:
Suspension
Steering
Drive trains system
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
East Asia
South Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Author
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis.
Automotive Torque Rod Market Share Is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%, resulting in a market size of US$ 11,095.4 million by the end of 2033.
