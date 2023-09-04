Global Mental Wellness Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Mental Wellness Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the mental wellness market size is predicted to reach $215.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the mental wellness market is due to the increasing incidence of mental health disorders. North America region is expected to hold the largest mental wellness market share. Major players in the mental wellness market include Acadia Healthcare, Amare Global, Ascension, Behavioral Health Network Inc., CVS Health, Franklin Covey Co., Headspace Inc.

Mental Wellness Market Segments
• By Type: Senses Spaces, Sleep, Brain Boosting Nutraceuticals And Botanicals, Self-Improvement, Meditation and Mindfulness
• By Service: Emergency Mental Health Services, Outpatient Counselling, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services, Other Services
• By Age: Adult, Geriatric, Teenager
• By Disorder: Depression, Anxiety, Schizophrenia, Substance use disorder, Bipolar disorder, Alcohol use disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Eating disorder, Other Disorder
• By Geography: The global mental wellness market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mental wellness refers to a condition of health that includes a person's social, emotional, and psychological well-being. It comprises having the capacity to handle stress, uphold wholesome relationships, and make wise decisions. It is a crucial element of health and well-being that supports both individual and group capacity to decide, form connections, and influence the world.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Mental Wellness Market Trends And Strategies
4. Mental Wellness Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

