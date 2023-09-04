Global Voice over Internet Protocol Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14.6% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Voice over Internet Protocol Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Voice over Internet Protocol Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the voice over internet protocol market size is predicted to reach $207.77 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6%.
The growth in the voice over internet protocol market is due to the growing adoption of 5G technology. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest voice over internet protocol market share. Major players in the voice over internet protocol market include Verizon Communications, Comcast, Orange S.A., AT&T, Charter Communications, Vonage, Altice USA Inc., Telmex, Time Warner Cable.
Voice over Internet Protocol Market Segments
• By Type: Integrated Access Or Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking, Managed IP PBX, Hosted IP PBX
• By Access Type: Phone To Phone, Computer To Computer, Computer To Phone
• By Call Type: International VoIP Calls, Domestic VoIP Calls
• By Medium: Fixed, Mobile
• By End User: Consumers, Small And Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises
• By Geography: The global voice over internet protocol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is a communications technology that enables people to communicate via audio over the internet rather than via a traditional telephone line. VoIP enables making a call directly from a computer or a special VoIP phone.
