Global Liquid Roofing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.1% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Roofing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the liquid roofing market size is predicted to reach $7.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The growth in the liquid roofing market report is due to the growing demand for energy-efficient buildings. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest liquid roofing market share. Major players in the liquid roofing market industry include Akzonobel NV, BASF SE, GAF Materials, The DOW Chemical Company, The 3M Company.

Liquid Roofing Market Segments

• By Type: Polyurethane Coatings, Acrylic Coatings, PU/Acrylic Hybrids, Bituminous Coatings, Silicone Coatings, Modified Silane Polymers, EPDM Rubbers, Elastomeric Membranes, Cementitious Membranes, Epoxy Coatings

• By Application: Flat Roof, Pitched Roof, Domed Roof, Other Applications

• By End-Use: Residential Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Commercial Buildings, Public Infrastructure

• By Geography: The global liquid roofing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Liquid roofing refers to liquid roofing systems applied to roof surfaces in liquid form. Liquid roofing is the process of applying coatings to the roof in liquid form and to provide a seamless, UV resistant, and waterproof membrane and act as a shield protecting roof substrates from the sun, rain, and other harmful environmental conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Liquid Roofing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

