Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Automated Storage And Retrieval System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automated storage and retrieval system market size is predicted to reach $13.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.

The growth in the automated storage and retrieval system market trends is due to the increasing demand for automation. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest automated storage and retrieval system market share. Major players in the automated storage and retrieval system market industry report include Schaefer Systems International Pvt Ltd., Beumer Group, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell International Inc., Kardex, Knapp AG.

Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Segments

• By Type: Unit Load, Mid Load, Vertical Lift Module, Carousel, Mini Load

• By Function: Distribution, Storage, Assembly, Kitting, Order Picking

• By End User: Automotive, Semiconductor And Electronics, General Manufacturing, Retail And Warehousing or Logistics, Aviation, Chemicals, Rubber, And Plastics, Healthcare And Pharma, Food And Beverage, Postal And Parcel

• By Geography: The global automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated storage and retrieval system refers to computer and robot-assisted systems that can retrieve goods or store them in particular places. The system is used to designate sites where machines can access goods by following predetermined paths.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

