Music City Vienna Gets New Johann Strauss Tourist Attraction

Tritsch-Tratsch Mirror Tent © Tritsch-Tratsch Tritsch-Tratsch Mirror Tent © Tritsch-Tratsch Tritsch-Tratsch Mirror Tent © Tritsch-Tratsch Johannes Martschin, CEO of Tritsch-Tratsch Veranstaltungs GmbH © Horst Dockal Astrid Braunsperger, Orchestra Manager of the Johann Strauss Philharmonic Orchestra © Willi Pleschberger

Newly founded Johann Strauss Philharmonic Orchestra invites to Johann Strauss Concert Shows in the new Tritsch-Tratsch tent in Vienna's Prater from 7 October